Related
Oleander Cafe pulls up stakes, moves to new location in West Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fans of the Oleander Cafe will have to look on the other side of town from now on. 27 News spoke with Zach Stanek, owner of the Oleander Cafe, about his recent decision to move out of his old spot at the Topeka Vendors Market to the west side of town. For […]
WIBW
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after $2.8K stolen from Manhattan storage unit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after around $2,800 in items was stolen from a Manhattan storage unit. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, officials were called to the 400 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and theft.
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Cause officially undetermined
The cause of the Jan. 20 fire at Emporia’s Four Seasons Apartments complex, 2230 Prairie, is officially undetermined. Fire broke out in apartment 2A on the building’s lowest level, causing several residents to await rescue from their balconies. Sixteen families were displaced, with most returning to their homes by Jan. 22 or Jan. 23.
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
b1047.com
USD 383 to consider MOU with Common Table for meal site at 901 Poyntz
Manhattan-Ogden school board members will consider having district administrators enter discussions with Common Table that would likely pave the way for community meals to be provided in the Manhattan High East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Robinson Education Center. The...
Topeka Walmart bathroom fire sends one man to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bathroom fire sends one man to the hospital. It happened Saturday around 8:15 p.m. when the Topeka Fire Department responded to a call at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave.| When they arrived, they found a man on fire in the bathroom. The fire was then extinguished […]
Man on fire in Walmart bathroom is extinguished by firefighters, Kansas officials say
He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, officials say.
Manhattan man hospitalized after car strikes guardrail
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Sunday in Riley County. A 2015 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Williams, 24, of Manhattan was westbound on Fort Riley Blvd. near South Seth Child Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The car struck...
WIBW
4 arrested after drugs found when apartment, car searched in Council Grove
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Council Grove and a pair from Manhattan were arrested over the weekend after separate searches both yielded the discovery of drugs in an apartment and a vehicle. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. to host drive-through respiratory infection testing operations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County health officials will host drive-through operations to test for COVID-19 and the flu as respiratory viral infections continue to circulate. The Shawnee County Health Department announced on Monday, Jan. 30, that it will provide a combination of COVID-19 and Influenza A and B rapid...
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
Early morning crash diverts traffic on I-70
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash in Topeka Tuesday morning. The original call came in around 8:45 a.m. as a rollover injury crash on I-70, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. As of 9:00, traffic is being diverted onto the California exit from I-70 westbound. KHP is working the […]
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 1/31/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for burglary and theft in the 400 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan on January 30, 2023, around 11:00 a.m. A 50-year-old man was listed as the victim when he reported his storage unit was broken into and his laptop, laptop bag, keyboard, mouse, kerosene heater, stroller, and other miscellaneous items were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
KVOE
Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday
Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Zoila’s serves up home-cooked Mexican food
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small building in East Topeka that used to house a Dairy Queen is now serving up a completely different kind of food. Zoila’s Cafe, 1000 S.E. 6th Ave., features home-cooked Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m....
b1047.com
Wamego man injured after rolling vehicle on I-70
A Wamego man was injured Monday evening in a crash on Interstate 70 in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Hunter Dodge was eastbound near mile marker 356, just before 7 p.m. when he lost consciousness and rolled his vehicle, striking the barrier wall. The vehicle continued to roll onto the right shoulder before coming to a stop.
WIBW
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened three cases investigating rapes that happened over the weekend with two of them connected. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of a sexual assault.
WIBW
New information released in 2017 Neosho Rapids human remains case
NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about the circumstances of a skull found in 2017 that has yet to be identified. Kansas Missing and Unsolved released new details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a case opened in 2017 after a human skull was found on a bank by Neosho Rapids in Lyon County.
WIBW
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
