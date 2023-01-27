MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for burglary and theft in the 400 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan on January 30, 2023, around 11:00 a.m. A 50-year-old man was listed as the victim when he reported his storage unit was broken into and his laptop, laptop bag, keyboard, mouse, kerosene heater, stroller, and other miscellaneous items were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO