WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Carter Hart made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season in the Philadelphia Flyers' 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.Noah Cates had a goal and an assist, Kieffer Bellows, Owen Tippett and Tony DeAngelo also scored, and Rasmus Ristolainen added two assists. Philadelphia (21-21-9) is 7-1-1 in its last nine road games.Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots for Winnipeg before being relieved by David Rittich. Rittich made three saves.The Jets have lost three straight to drop to 31-19-1.DeAngelo scored on set-up from Scott Laughton at 6:48 of the third period, the goal that chased Hellebuyck from the net.Tippett scored on a breakaway early in the third period to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead. Ristolainen sent a long pass from deep in his own end to Tippett, who beat Hellebuyck cleanly.Philadelphia made it 2-0 midway through the second period on Bellows's first goal of the season.UP NEXTJets: Host St. Louis on Monday night.Flyers: Host New York Islanders on Monday, Feb. 6.

