ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo West, CO

Pueblo West takes on Pueblo South

By Rob Namnoum
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KLmX_0kUEytfO00

The Pueblo South boys basketball team beats Pueblo West on Friday night 70-54.

The post Pueblo West takes on Pueblo South appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Fruita, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Grand Junction High School basketball team will have a game with Fruita Monument High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Fight at Colorado Springs bar overnight

WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

North Douglas Creek Channel Restoration project almost complete in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A big improvement is in the works for Colorado Springs' stormwater system. According to city officials, the North Douglas Creek Channel Restoration project, which began in 2019, is nearly complete. City of Colorado Springs Extreme erosion through the channel was threatening to damage Sinton Rd., a portion of I-25, surrounding The post North Douglas Creek Channel Restoration project almost complete in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Southern Colorado cold spell brings -22 wind chill to Pikes Peak Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Would sub-zero temperatures and blowing snow change your mind about visiting America's Mountain? That's what we asked visitors to Pikes Peak Monday. City of Colorado Springs Visitors come from across the country and around the world to visit the popular, scenic attraction -- often planning their trips months or years The post Southern Colorado cold spell brings -22 wind chill to Pikes Peak Monday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘It was time,’ Colorado Springs man loses second parent to quadruple shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs family is now mourning the loss of 86-year-old Ivory Mallory, who died this weekend from his injuries after a quadruple shooting in late August. Gregory Mallory, a Colorado Springs resident and son of two of the victims, said his father's been wrestling with physical and emotional pain ever The post ‘It was time,’ Colorado Springs man loses second parent to quadruple shooting in Milwaukee appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Jail awarded 5th consecutive ACA accreditation

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Those at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are quite literally jumping for joy. PCSO’s Detention Bureau earned a 5th consecutive American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation on Saturday, Jan. 28. ACA standards are the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems, according to PCSO. The Pueblo County Jail was granted […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Air Force hockey coach Frank Serratore says he will continue to wear a certain article of clothing if his team keeps winning

The Air Force hockey team beat their rival Army on Saturday night and if the fly guy continue to win, head coach Frank Serratore says he will continue to wear a certain piece of clothing, if they keep winning. The post Air Force hockey coach Frank Serratore says he will continue to wear a certain article of clothing if his team keeps winning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County January 26, 2023 Edition

Timothy Lee Devaux, date of birth May 28, 1977 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and trespass. Bond was $1,000. Matthew Scott Connor, date of birth November 26, 1986 of Canon City, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
9News

This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Firefighters extinguish overnight fire on West Pikes Peak

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a structure fire that occurred overnight on Friday, Jan. 27. Firefighters were on scene at 519 West Pikes Peak after receiving reports of ‘heavy’ fire showing from a detached structure. CSFD knocked down the fire before it spread to a nearby home. At this time, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy