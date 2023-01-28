Tyre Nichols: Police officer appears to laugh and smoke cigarette in disturbing body cam

Memphis police officers appear to laugh and one can be seen smoking a cigarette in body cam footage released after the death of Tyre Nichols.

Mr Nichols was beaten by police following a traffic stop and died three days later in hospital.

The disturbing footage shows police officers laughing together as the 22-year-old lies slumped on the floor.

“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer , referring to the beating.

Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.