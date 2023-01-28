ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols: Police officer appears to laugh and smoke cigarette in disturbing body cam

By Julia Saqui
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsF54_0kUEwXnc00

Memphis police officers appear to laugh and one can be seen smoking a cigarette in body cam footage released after the death of Tyre Nichols.

Mr Nichols was beaten by police following a traffic stop and died three days later in hospital.

The disturbing footage shows police officers laughing together as the 22-year-old lies slumped on the floor.

“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer , referring to the beating.

Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.

Comments / 40

Ruby White
1d ago

He ran because he was probably afraid for his life. That boy didn’t have a chance, they killed him and then stood around laughing and joking like they were proud of them selves. They should have to go through the same treatment. This will bring tears to anyone eyes. My heart goes out to the parents.

Reply
19
8645 IMPEACHED 2X
1d ago

People that comment Tyre shouldn't have ran. Ask yourself, when is the last time you were violently yanked out of your car and throwing to the ground for a " TRAFFIC VIOLATION "?

Reply(1)
18
Johnny Ringo
2d ago

They all gonna pay. Believe that. They gonna get far worse than they gave this young man. Just a matter of time. Stay tuned. It's coming.

Reply(3)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: sheriff

Two Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’s arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’s death. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who…
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy