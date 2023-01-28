Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
All Access: All City Cheer Night Four
For the final time in 2023 the cheerleaders from Lanphier, Sacred Heart Griffin, Southeast and Springfield High performed the All City Cheer. All Access is brought to you by Renown Apparel, Your Home Team Apparel Store.
wmay.com
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Present the Hot Stove Social
The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes present the Hot Stove Social at Motorheads on Monday, January 30th from 6p-8p. Featuring Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting for the St. Louis Cardinals, Randy Flores. AEW superstar, Jeff Jarrett, will be on hand, too! Get more information here.
channel1450.com
Doss Leads Spartans to City Win Over Springfield
Seth Doss scored his 1,000th point in last night’s game against SHG and he had a double-double in this one against Springfield with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Brandenn Robinson led Springfield with a double-double as well of 13 points and 11 rebounds.
channel1450.com
All Access: Scarlet Line City Performance
During the third game of the night at City it was the Springfield High Scarlet Line who took to the floor for their 2023 City Performance. All Access is brought to you by Renown Apparel, Your Home Team Apparel Store.
Springfield school plans to rebuilds band program in Fall 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin High School (SHG) announced they are bringing back its band program, beginning this coming fall after a few years of hiatus. Sarah Tapscott, SHG director of advancement, said the school is known for its fine arts departments, including musical productions, vocal performances, and recitals. She says adding band back […]
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: January 23-28
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Zach Powell (Pleasant Plains Boys...
channel1450.com
Cyclones Clinch Share of City Title With Win Over Southeast
SHG earned at least a share of the City title on Friday night as they defeated Southeast 45-37. Maggie Fleischli had a double-double for the Cyclones with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Marisa Gant led Southeast in scoring with 13. SHG and Lanphier will play at 3:00 on Saturday, Southeast and Springfield face off at 6:30.
channel1450.com
All Access: Southeast Drumline Performance
During halftime of the Springfield High vs Southeast boys basketball game at City the Southeast Drumline took to the floor to perform. All Access is brought to you by Renown Apparel, Your Home Team Apparel Store.
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
channel1450.com
Lady Cyclones Win Fourth Straight City Title
SHG and Lanphier girls got the early game on championship Saturday and the Cyclones and a chance to win their fourth straight City championship with a win. they were able to do just that and earn Steve Klunick win number 200 in the process as well. Izzy Hassebrock led SHG and all scorers with 14; A’Jah Fudge led Lanphier with nine.
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe on Byers & Co
January 30, 2023 – Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe joined Byers & Co to talk about the new Huddle House, the city council, and the future of old buildings in Decatur. Listen to the podcast now!
wdbr.com
They’re putting the band back together
SHG is bringing back its band program beginning with the 2023-2024 school year after going without one for the last few years. SHG’s Fine Arts department is known for its musical productions, vocal performances, and recitals. Adding band back into the course catalog allows musicians to find a place for their many talents. Students will learn and perform diverse styles of music, participate in contests, competitions, and instrumental lessons, and provide school spirit at sporting events and pep assemblies.
wmay.com
Old State Capitol to remained closed for next year
The Old State Capitol will be closed to the public for up to a year while work continues on a $17 million renovation effort. After the first phase, focusing on the “drum” that supports the Old Capitol dome, work is now underway on a $15 million second “preservation” phase that includes repairing the structure’s roof, replacing wood flooring, and updating restrooms, elevators, plumbing, and the fire alarm system. Asbestos abatement work will also be done.
ourquadcities.com
QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
wmay.com
Springfield collects over $70k in unnecessary meter payments last year
It’s been almost three years since Springfield stopped requiring people to plug downtown parking meters – but some folks still haven’t gotten the memo. The city began allowing free parking at the meters in March 2020, at the start of the COVID pandemic. But even though no one is required to put money in the meters, the city still collected nearly $71,000 in the calendar year 2022 from people who didn’t hear about the policy or simply forgot.
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week
The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
