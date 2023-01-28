It’s been almost three years since Springfield stopped requiring people to plug downtown parking meters – but some folks still haven’t gotten the memo. The city began allowing free parking at the meters in March 2020, at the start of the COVID pandemic. But even though no one is required to put money in the meters, the city still collected nearly $71,000 in the calendar year 2022 from people who didn’t hear about the policy or simply forgot.

