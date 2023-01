Pro skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has submitted a request asking the city of Garland to rename its Boneyard Skate Park after the late local adaptive skateboarder Jon Comer. Comer grew up in south Garland, where he was hit by a car while riding his bike as a child and eventually had his foot amputated. He found skateboarding at the age of 12 and turned pro as an adaptive skateboarder, which allows participants to adjust their equipment due to physical disabilities, in 1997 at the age of 21.

