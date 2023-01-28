ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Makes Golden State Warriors History On Friday Night

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Steph Curry made Golden State Warriors history on Friday night.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Toronto Raptors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

They won 129-117, and Steph Curry led the way with 35 points and 11 assists (on 13/21 shooting from the field).

He now has the most 30+ point, 10+ assist games in the franchise's history.

Via NBA History: "Stephen Curry has recorded the most 30+ point, 10+ assist games in Warriors franchise history."

The two-time MVP continues to add to his impressive resume, which will one day make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

With the victory, the Warriors are now 25-24 in 49 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and an outstanding 19-6 in the 25 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

Last season, Curry led them to their fourth title in the previous eight seasons (they have made the NBA Finals in six out of those eight seasons).

He also became the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers, passing Ray Allen.

This is Curry's 14th season in the NBA (all with the Warriors), and his career averages are 24.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

The Warriors will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

As for the Raptors, they had their two-game winning streak snapped and are now 22-28 in 50 games (they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference).

