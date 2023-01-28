ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater controls fourth quarter vs. Hastings to win sixth straight

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQAsY_0kUErHob00

COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal varsity boys basketball team won their sixth straight contest Friday night, improving to 7-5 overall on the year and 6-2 in the Interstate 8 with a 42-37 victory.

Hastings held a small 7-6 lead after one quarter only to see the Cardinals negate that lead by reversing the roles in the second quarter, as the Cardinals took the second quarter 7-6 to knot the game up at 13-13 heading to the half.

Hastings looked to take control in the third quarter, outscoring Coldwater 16-13 to build a small 29-26 lead after three quarters of play.

Coldwater battled back and controlled the fourth quarter, buckling down on the defensive end of the floor to outscore the Saxons 16-8 as the Cardinals went on to take the 42-37 victory.

Coldwater’s effort was led by Elijah Sloan who had a career game off the bench, pouring in 16 points thanks to five triples.

Also hitting double digits was Ayden Dirschell who scored 14 points to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Adding to the Cardinal victory was Niko Downs with six points and five assists and Donte Work with six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

With the victory Coldwater improves to 7-5 overall and 6-2 in the Interstate 8 conference while Hastings falls to 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Interstate 8. With the victory Coldwater stays tied atop the Interstate 8 conference along with Marshall and Northwest.

Hastings will next see action Tuesday when they host Tri-County Area while Coldwater will next see action Tuesday when they travel to Olivet to face the unbeaten Eagles in a big non-conference test.

