NBC 11 Sports: San Luis boys soccer survives Cibola with late goal to secure Region title, Cibola lady hoops drops tough one at home

Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
kyma.com
CBS 13 SPORTS: Arizona Western basketball looking to get back in the win column
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AWC mens and womens basketball programs playing against a team they've beat previously, Scottsdale Community College, looking to make that happen once again Saturday. The Matadors unfortunately couldn't hang on long enough losing 76-73. The mens team had their second straight loss in overtime. After...
kyma.com
Inclusivity and friendship; Yuma Special Olympics basketball team prepares for area hoops tournament
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Coming together as one for a sole purpose: inclusivity. We here at News 11 Sports spend a lot of time bouncing around and capturing moments and highlights for our local high school sports teams - from highlight reel goals to championship runs. But something that...
Gila Ridge High School in lockdown
Yuma Union High School in lockdown
yumadailynews.com
Campus shooting incident in Gila Ridge parking lot, 2 students injured
YUMA -- Update January 30th, 2023 5:20 PM: Police in Yuma have walked back their pervious statement of a shooting in the parking lot. Police now say that they are confident there was no shooting. It was originally reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect...
Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of shots fired near S. Walnut Ave and E. 22nd St. The post Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody appeared first on KYMA.
American Indian Show returns to Yuma
The final day of the 2023 American Indian Show took place at the Yuma Civic Center Sunday morning. The post American Indian Show returns to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
West POE Lane Closures Announced
CALEXICO – Temporary vehicle inspection lane closures will be in effect at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 to Thursday, Feb. 2. Northbound vehicle lanes 8 through 10 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on...
yumadailynews.com
Two people are in the hospital after failing 35 feet in a RZR
YUMA -- Two people in Yuma have been flown to a hospital from a 35 foot drop in a RZR. The incident happened around 5:00 pm in the Fortuna Wash area. Police say the RZR was going south in the wash, when the driver drove up an incline failing to see the trail came to an end. The driver was unable to come to a stop in time and drove off the cliff.
yumacountyaz.gov
FOOTHILLS MULTIPURPOSE COMPLEX TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – Yuma County will be hosting a kickoff ceremony for Yuma County’s Foothills Multipurpose Complex project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. located at the East parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch. The Foothills Multipurpose Complex...
Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Monday. The post Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Kate’s Dance took place at Yuma High School
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local high schools and dance studios performed at Snyder Auditorium at Yuma High School on Saturday. They paid tribute to late dancing star Kate Campa. They also created a foundation in her memory known as Advokate; a non-profit organization designed to provide comfort and support...
yumadailynews.com
Car crash in Yuma leads to police asking for witnesses help
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking for the public help with a car crash accident. Around 8:00 in the morning on January 26th, a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 31-year-old man, was going east in the west lane. The Nissan than hit a gray 2017 Nissan...
YPD responds to double homicide, no suspects found
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of shots fired near E. 1st Street and S. Main Street. The post YPD responds to double homicide, no suspects found appeared first on KYMA.
Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria
A man was shot around the area of East Avenue and Church Street in Calipatria and suffered from gunshot wounds. The post Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria appeared first on KYMA.
Roundtable discusses future of Imperial Valley healthcare
Community leaders and healthcare professionals all throughout Imperial County met on Saturday to discuss the future of their changing healthcare district. The post Roundtable discusses future of Imperial Valley healthcare appeared first on KYMA.
Two people injured in a RZR crash
Shooting overnight sends one man to hospital
A 31-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. The post Shooting overnight sends one man to hospital appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Teen allegedly shoots gun off in home, charged with 6 felonies
YUMA -- A teen in Yuma has been arrested for allegedly shooting a gun off in a home. The call was made to police around 6:30 in the morning. When officers arrived they found several ammunition casings and a home damaged by bullets. As of now, the teen has been...
