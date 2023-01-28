Simi Valley Police say they have busted an organized theft ring that was hitting CVS drug stores.Detectives say these rings hit the same type of targets repeatedly, and that's how they were caught.A CVS employee at a store located at 591 Country Club Drive reported three suspects stole about $1,000 worth of cosmetics at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The employee gave a description of suspect vehicle and a license plate.Police then stepped up patrols at nearby stores. An officer located the suspect vehicle at the CVS store at 2825 Cochran Street later Sunday. The vehicle was stopped, and three suspects were arrested with more than $3,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise in the vehicle, police said.Two 21-year-olds and a 36-year-old were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, organized retail theft and grand theft, police said.

SIMI VALLEY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO