Simi Valley drug-store burglary suspects arrested
Simi Valley Police say they have busted an organized theft ring that was hitting CVS drug stores.Detectives say these rings hit the same type of targets repeatedly, and that's how they were caught.A CVS employee at a store located at 591 Country Club Drive reported three suspects stole about $1,000 worth of cosmetics at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The employee gave a description of suspect vehicle and a license plate.Police then stepped up patrols at nearby stores. An officer located the suspect vehicle at the CVS store at 2825 Cochran Street later Sunday. The vehicle was stopped, and three suspects were arrested with more than $3,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise in the vehicle, police said.Two 21-year-olds and a 36-year-old were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, organized retail theft and grand theft, police said.
calcoastnews.com
Ruling describes failures of Paso Robles officers during rampage
Paso Robles police officers allegedly failed to do their jobs and confront an armed suspect firing shots at the station, instead electing to stand down for more than three hours, according to a ruling filed on Thursday. Three people who suffered losses during a 2020 shooting spree filed a motion...
Two arrests after police pursuit into Santa Maria
A police chase from Arroyo Grande into Santa Maria ended with two people arrested late Sunday night.
Police search for two people responsible for breaking glass window of Santa Barbara business
Santa Barbara Police opened a vandalism investigation on Sunday night after two people broke a large glass window of a business located in the 600 block of State Street. The post Police search for two people responsible for breaking glass window of Santa Barbara business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat
A News Channel 3-12 videographer confirmed a heavy police presence at the Walmart on 2220 S Bradley Rd. The post Walmart on Bradley Road in Santa Maria briefly closed due to hoax shooter threat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara police make an arrest following early morning stabbing
Around 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 29, 9-1-1 calls about a stabbing victim near Anacapa and De La Guerra Streets brought emergency responders to help a middle-aged man suffering from stab wounds to his neck. The post Santa Barbara police make an arrest following early morning stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria police release video of pursuit, officer-involved shooting
The Santa Maria Police Department released a video Friday that shows the events surrounding an officer-involved shooting on December 15, 2022.
Women arrested for allegedly ransacking Ventura County drugstores
Two women were arrested for allegedly ransacking drugstores in Ventura County on Saturday. The suspects were identified as 26-year-olds Kayla Thomas and Imani Adedji from Los Angeles, according to Simi Valley Police. Officers responded to a shoplift in progress at a CVS store at 4440 Alamo Street in Simi Valley around 4:09 p.m., police said. […]
Man was pushing shopping cart across Highway 119 when struck, killed by vehicle that fled
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pushing a shopping cart across Highway 119 on Friday evening was fatally injured when hit by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the Taft Police Department. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. on Highway 119 at East Kern Street, police said. The man was pronounced dead […]
kclu.org
Death row inmate responsible for infamous Santa Barbara County killing dies in prison
He was one of the longest serving inmates on California’s Death Row, convicted of the brutal murder of a six-year-old Santa Barbara County boy. Malcolm Joseph Robbins was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday. Prison officials believe the 63-year-old man died from natural causes.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Arrest Serial Burglar for String of Commercial Burglaries
Santa Barbara police have arrested a convicted serial burglar they believe is responsible for another string of burglaries targeting businesses in downtown Santa Barbara over the past three months. The suspect, 47-year-old Brian Christopher Schotz, was arrested on Wednesday, January 18, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on four...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police holding DUI checkpoint on Friday night
San Luis Obispo police announced plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city at an undisclosed location on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department selects the location based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County man convicted of raping a child under 10
A San Luis Obispo jury convicted a 57-year-old man on Thursday of raping a child under 10 years of age and sexually abusing two other children in North County. From Aug. 2018 through Aug. 2021, Craig Anthony Grunow sexually assaulted children at his home in the Heritage Ranch area, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Grunow knew two of the victims well. He abused the third victim after the child came to his home as a guest.
esterobaynews.com
Morro Bay Police Blotter 1-26-2023
• Jan. 14: Police stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Main at 9:46 p.m., which in any other town is still early. The driver, 25, was nicked for allegedly driving poo-pooed. He was cited and released to a sober friend, and was spared the Hwy 1 walk of shame.
calcoastnews.com
Missing 5-year-old child’s family seeking the public’s help
With the number of official searchers dropping, the family of missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan is asking for the public’s help. Last weekend, nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California searched the Salinas River area for the missing boy. After pausing the search, approximately 20 members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office began searching the Salinas River area north of the River Road bridge today.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Noozhawk
Highway 101 Crash at Gaviota Sends Driver to Hospital with Serious Injuries
One person was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Highway 101 in the Gaviota area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes just north of the Gaviota Tunnel, according to the California Highway Patrol.
calcoastnews.com
Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
Windows smashed at downtown SLO restaurant. Police ask for help identifying suspect
The man allegedly broke windows around 10:40 p.m., police say.
SLO County deputies arrest 4 after finding catalytic converters, stolen mail in vehicle stop
The individuals were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.
