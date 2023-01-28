Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Swim & Dive: Consol boys win 21-5A meet, Lady Tigers second
The A&M Consolidated boys swimming & diving team won the 21-5A championship on Friday at Magnolia High School. The Lady Tigers were second. The Consol boys had 145 points to best Magnolia (122) and Montgomery Lake Creek (101) in the six-team event. The Magnolia girls won with 139 points. Consol had 121.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Consol girls gymnastics wins Rudder meet
The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team grabbed the optional title at the Rudder Invitational on Thursday at Rudder led by freshman Avri Ramos the all-around winner. The Lady Tigers had 106.4 points, Rudder 105.05 and College Station 100. Ramos was first on the uneven bars (9.7), vault (9.6) and balance beam (9.5), while placing second on floor (9.5) for a winning total of 38.8. Consol’s Tyne Taplin was second all-around (37.95) by being first on floor, second on bars and beam, and third on vault. Robbie Oliver placed ninth on bars and floor. Consol’s Chloe Wingfield was ninth on vault.
KBTX.com
Longtime Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins passed away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime and former Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins has passed away. Collins coached the Longhorns’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for 29 seasons, 27 on the varsity level. He led the girls’ team to state in back-to-back years in 1982 and 1983. He brought the boys’ team to the state tournament in 1992. Collins retired in 2007 before coaching one year at Calvert. He finished with a 600-307 varsity record with the Longhorns. Collins made three regional tournaments with the boys’ team and six regional tournaments with the girls’ team. He coached current Dime Box girls and boys basketball coaches, Kasey Kubena and Bill Kubena.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team shows off depth in shutout of Brenham
BRENHAM — Six different Tigers scored as the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team shut out Brenham 6-0 on Friday night in District 21-5A play at Cub Stadium. Colton Chmelar, Bryce Marianno, Alan Kocmoud, Mason Crites, Santi Rueda and Kian Dekkers each scored for Consol (8-0, 2-0), which earned its seventh straight shutout.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team duo bag hat tricks in shutout of Brenham
Lily Hickson and Ashtyn Magnuson each had hat tricks to lead the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team past Brenham 9-0 in District 21-5A play Friday night at Tigerland Stadium. Consol’s Kate Homeyer had a goal and four assists, while Carson Walter had a goal and an assist. Chloe Murr also had a goal. Ella Goodwin had two assists, and Avery Carnes had one as the Lady Tigers improved to 2-0 in district play.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls, boys powerlifting teams take second at Elgin Invitational
ELGIN — The College Station girls and boys powerlifting teams each placed second at the Elgin Invitational on Saturday. College Station’s Reese Sigler (132 pounds) and Emily Thompson (220) each won their weight classes, while Kylie Kramer (132), Jacee Oehlert (148) and Scarlett Whitacre (181) each placed second. Laura Rife (114), Keileigh Bowie (132), Madison Barber (148) and Jessica Kolodziejczyk (165) placed third. Ashley Harris (165) and Breanna Ihrig (259+) placed fifth with Bekah Raymond (165) sixth and Giovanna Castellani (148) eighth.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls soccer team loses to Magnolia
The College Station girls soccer team lost to Magnolia 3-0 on Friday night in District 21-5A play at Cougar Field. The JV match ended in a 0-0 tie with Atzhiri Sotelo earning the shutout in goal for College Station. College Station (1-4-3, 0-2) will play at Montgomery at 7 p.m....
College Football News
Baylor vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Baylor vs Texas prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, January 30. Record: Baylor (16-5), Texas (17-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s. Coaches Poll,. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Andersson Garcia's rebounding effort pushes Texas A&M men's basketball team past Vanderbilt
As the Texas A&M men’s basketball team limped through its Southeastern Conference matchup with Vanderbilt on Saturday, an exasperated student shouted his disdain towards the Aggie effort. “Get Andersson Garcia off the court!” the voice from the student section yelled. The substitute’s offensive numbers might have been limited...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vanderbilt women's basketball team grabs first SEC win by rallying past A&M
NASHVILLE – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team couldn’t handle prosperity. The Aggies, coming off their first Southeastern Conference win of the season, took an early eight-point lead, but Vanderbilt rallied for an 88-79 victory on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Injury-ridden A&M (6-13, 1-8) worked with...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M softball team, new coach Trisha Ford throw out the welcome mat
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford hit a tape-measure home run in a meet-and-greet function with fans Saturday at Davis Diamond. It’s fair to say she’s happy to be in Aggieland. The weather suited a typical opening weekend for the sport with drizzling rain and overcast skies, but...
Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball continues stretch of tough road venues at Arkansas
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is on a collision course at the end of the season with some of the Southeastern Conference’s top talent — Tennessee, which is second in the NET rankings and Alabama, which is fourth. However, A&M head coach Buzz Williams could argue...
4-Star Warren Roberson ‘loved everything he saw’ from Texas football
The biggest visitor that Texas football hosted of late for the 2023 recruiting class ahead of the second (and final) signing period of this cycle is the highly touted four-star TCU Horned Frogs commit and Red Oak (TX) safety Warren Roberson. Texas hosted Roberson on an official visit to Austin over the weekend, which is likely going to be his final college visit before making a decision later this week.
Several local districts close, delay classes amid winter storm
With Winter Storm Warnings issued in Central Texas, some school districts are changing their schedules this week.
Chris Beard selling house following Texas firing
Three weeks removed from his Texas firing, Chris Beard has listed his mansion for sale at the price of just under $5 million. The post Chris Beard selling house following Texas firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
Austin ISD, Central Texas schools closing Tuesday due to winter storm
The National Weather Service winter storm warning extens to noon on Wednesday.
newsradioklbj.com
Hays and San Marcos School Districts Cancel Class Ahead of Winter Blast
The winter weather impacting Central Texas has prompted two local school districts to cancel classes. In the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, classes have been canceled for both Tuesday and Wednesday. That includes all district offices. After school activities will also be canceled on Tuesday, however they may resume on Wednesday. If your child is involved in an after school program, check with the activity sponsor or coach for a decision about Wednesday.
List: Brazos Valley schools, organizations closed due to severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 31
BRAZOS, Texas — Ahead of the wintery weather set to hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley late Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, a number of school districts, organizations, and. Here is a list of confirmed closings and delays:. Normangee ISD: two-hour delay, school will start at...
