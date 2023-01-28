ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Swim & Dive: Consol boys win 21-5A meet, Lady Tigers second

The A&M Consolidated boys swimming & diving team won the 21-5A championship on Friday at Magnolia High School. The Lady Tigers were second. The Consol boys had 145 points to best Magnolia (122) and Montgomery Lake Creek (101) in the six-team event. The Magnolia girls won with 139 points. Consol had 121.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Consol girls gymnastics wins Rudder meet

The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team grabbed the optional title at the Rudder Invitational on Thursday at Rudder led by freshman Avri Ramos the all-around winner. The Lady Tigers had 106.4 points, Rudder 105.05 and College Station 100. Ramos was first on the uneven bars (9.7), vault (9.6) and balance beam (9.5), while placing second on floor (9.5) for a winning total of 38.8. Consol’s Tyne Taplin was second all-around (37.95) by being first on floor, second on bars and beam, and third on vault. Robbie Oliver placed ninth on bars and floor. Consol’s Chloe Wingfield was ninth on vault.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Longtime Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins passed away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime and former Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins has passed away. Collins coached the Longhorns’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for 29 seasons, 27 on the varsity level. He led the girls’ team to state in back-to-back years in 1982 and 1983. He brought the boys’ team to the state tournament in 1992. Collins retired in 2007 before coaching one year at Calvert. He finished with a 600-307 varsity record with the Longhorns. Collins made three regional tournaments with the boys’ team and six regional tournaments with the girls’ team. He coached current Dime Box girls and boys basketball coaches, Kasey Kubena and Bill Kubena.
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated boys soccer team shows off depth in shutout of Brenham

BRENHAM — Six different Tigers scored as the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team shut out Brenham 6-0 on Friday night in District 21-5A play at Cub Stadium. Colton Chmelar, Bryce Marianno, Alan Kocmoud, Mason Crites, Santi Rueda and Kian Dekkers each scored for Consol (8-0, 2-0), which earned its seventh straight shutout.
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated girls soccer team duo bag hat tricks in shutout of Brenham

Lily Hickson and Ashtyn Magnuson each had hat tricks to lead the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team past Brenham 9-0 in District 21-5A play Friday night at Tigerland Stadium. Consol’s Kate Homeyer had a goal and four assists, while Carson Walter had a goal and an assist. Chloe Murr also had a goal. Ella Goodwin had two assists, and Avery Carnes had one as the Lady Tigers improved to 2-0 in district play.
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station girls, boys powerlifting teams take second at Elgin Invitational

ELGIN — The College Station girls and boys powerlifting teams each placed second at the Elgin Invitational on Saturday. College Station’s Reese Sigler (132 pounds) and Emily Thompson (220) each won their weight classes, while Kylie Kramer (132), Jacee Oehlert (148) and Scarlett Whitacre (181) each placed second. Laura Rife (114), Keileigh Bowie (132), Madison Barber (148) and Jessica Kolodziejczyk (165) placed third. Ashley Harris (165) and Breanna Ihrig (259+) placed fifth with Bekah Raymond (165) sixth and Giovanna Castellani (148) eighth.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station girls soccer team loses to Magnolia

The College Station girls soccer team lost to Magnolia 3-0 on Friday night in District 21-5A play at Cougar Field. The JV match ended in a 0-0 tie with Atzhiri Sotelo earning the shutout in goal for College Station. College Station (1-4-3, 0-2) will play at Montgomery at 7 p.m....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Football News

Baylor vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Baylor vs Texas prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, January 30. Record: Baylor (16-5), Texas (17-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s. Coaches Poll,. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s...
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Andersson Garcia's rebounding effort pushes Texas A&M men's basketball team past Vanderbilt

As the Texas A&M men’s basketball team limped through its Southeastern Conference matchup with Vanderbilt on Saturday, an exasperated student shouted his disdain towards the Aggie effort. “Get Andersson Garcia off the court!” the voice from the student section yelled. The substitute’s offensive numbers might have been limited...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Vanderbilt women's basketball team grabs first SEC win by rallying past A&M

NASHVILLE – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team couldn’t handle prosperity. The Aggies, coming off their first Southeastern Conference win of the season, took an early eight-point lead, but Vanderbilt rallied for an 88-79 victory on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Injury-ridden A&M (6-13, 1-8) worked with...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

4-Star Warren Roberson ‘loved everything he saw’ from Texas football

The biggest visitor that Texas football hosted of late for the 2023 recruiting class ahead of the second (and final) signing period of this cycle is the highly touted four-star TCU Horned Frogs commit and Red Oak (TX) safety Warren Roberson. Texas hosted Roberson on an official visit to Austin over the weekend, which is likely going to be his final college visit before making a decision later this week.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
WACO, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Hays and San Marcos School Districts Cancel Class Ahead of Winter Blast

The winter weather impacting Central Texas has prompted two local school districts to cancel classes. In the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, classes have been canceled for both Tuesday and Wednesday. That includes all district offices. After school activities will also be canceled on Tuesday, however they may resume on Wednesday. If your child is involved in an after school program, check with the activity sponsor or coach for a decision about Wednesday.
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy