Oakland, CA

NBC Sports

Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite

Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard named NBA Players of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 15. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time Kia MVP led Milwaukee to an undefeated week with averages...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka Could Join Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are one of the preferred landing spots for Milwaukee Bucks' big man Serge Ibaka after he and the franchise agreed on a trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka was traded to Milwaukee last season after he started off his season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He has suited up for 35 games with the side averaging 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
SFGate

Portland 129, Atlanta 125

Percentages: FG .468, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Murray 5-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Griffin 3-4, A.Holiday 1-2, Collins 0-2, Hunter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 6 (Forrest 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic). Steals: 5 (Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Okongwu). Technical Fouls: Murray, 2:14 third.
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

Dallas 111, Detroit 105

Percentages: FG .456, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Bey 5-11, Bogdanovic 4-7, Livers 2-4, Hayes 2-10, Burks 1-4, Knox II 0-1, Ivey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Duren 3, Knox II, Livers, Stewart). Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Knox II 3, Ivey 2, Bey, Burks,...
DALLAS, TX

