The Golden State Warriors are one of the preferred landing spots for Milwaukee Bucks' big man Serge Ibaka after he and the franchise agreed on a trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka was traded to Milwaukee last season after he started off his season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He has suited up for 35 games with the side averaging 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO