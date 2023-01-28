Read full article on original website
Swim & Dive: Consol boys win 21-5A meet, Lady Tigers second
The A&M Consolidated boys swimming & diving team won the 21-5A championship on Friday at Magnolia High School. The Lady Tigers were second. The Consol boys had 145 points to best Magnolia (122) and Montgomery Lake Creek (101) in the six-team event. The Magnolia girls won with 139 points. Consol had 121.
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team shows off depth in shutout of Brenham
BRENHAM — Six different Tigers scored as the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team shut out Brenham 6-0 on Friday night in District 21-5A play at Cub Stadium. Colton Chmelar, Bryce Marianno, Alan Kocmoud, Mason Crites, Santi Rueda and Kian Dekkers each scored for Consol (8-0, 2-0), which earned its seventh straight shutout.
College Station girls soccer team loses to Magnolia
The College Station girls soccer team lost to Magnolia 3-0 on Friday night in District 21-5A play at Cougar Field. The JV match ended in a 0-0 tie with Atzhiri Sotelo earning the shutout in goal for College Station. College Station (1-4-3, 0-2) will play at Montgomery at 7 p.m....
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team duo bag hat tricks in shutout of Brenham
Lily Hickson and Ashtyn Magnuson each had hat tricks to lead the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team past Brenham 9-0 in District 21-5A play Friday night at Tigerland Stadium. Consol’s Kate Homeyer had a goal and four assists, while Carson Walter had a goal and an assist. Chloe Murr also had a goal. Ella Goodwin had two assists, and Avery Carnes had one as the Lady Tigers improved to 2-0 in district play.
Texas A&M softball team, new coach Trisha Ford throw out the welcome mat
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford hit a tape-measure home run in a meet-and-greet function with fans Saturday at Davis Diamond. It’s fair to say she’s happy to be in Aggieland. The weather suited a typical opening weekend for the sport with drizzling rain and overcast skies, but...
Vanderbilt women's basketball team grabs first SEC win by rallying past A&M
NASHVILLE – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team couldn’t handle prosperity. The Aggies, coming off their first Southeastern Conference win of the season, took an early eight-point lead, but Vanderbilt rallied for an 88-79 victory on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Injury-ridden A&M (6-13, 1-8) worked with...
Andersson Garcia's rebounding effort pushes Texas A&M men's basketball team past Vanderbilt
As the Texas A&M men’s basketball team limped through its Southeastern Conference matchup with Vanderbilt on Saturday, an exasperated student shouted his disdain towards the Aggie effort. “Get Andersson Garcia off the court!” the voice from the student section yelled. The substitute’s offensive numbers might have been limited...
Texas A&M men's basketball continues stretch of tough road venues at Arkansas
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is on a collision course at the end of the season with some of the Southeastern Conference’s top talent — Tennessee, which is second in the NET rankings and Alabama, which is fourth. However, A&M head coach Buzz Williams could argue...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 2 min ago.
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
Brenner named Region 6 assistant principal of the year
A crowd gathered to surprise and recognize Julie Brenner, assistant principal of Mary Branch Elementary School, for being named the Texas Principals and Supervisors Association’s Region 6 assistant principal of the year on Thursday. Though she is not a fan of surprises, Brenner was beaming with gratitude as Amy...
Texas A&M economists see decline in permitting activity for B-CS
Like Dallas-Fort Worth, which saw a 38% decline in new home construction in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Brazos Valley housing market is slowing down as well, according to economists at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Permits for new homes fell 12% locally in 2022, and new home starts as well as the number of homes ‘under construction’ are also declining.
College Station City Council approves CDBG committee
College Station City Council members approved creating a Community Development Public Service Agency Funding Review Committee during Thursday’s meeting, and residents are encouraged to be a part of the review process. Members of the committee would review applications for related federal Community Development Block Grant funding and make recommendations...
Regional human trafficking task force created in Brazos Valley
In line with January being National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Unbound Now BCS and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office announced the creation of the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force on Monday. This comes as a result of their receipt of a $1.5 million Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking grant in October 2022.
