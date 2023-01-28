Like Dallas-Fort Worth, which saw a 38% decline in new home construction in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Brazos Valley housing market is slowing down as well, according to economists at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Permits for new homes fell 12% locally in 2022, and new home starts as well as the number of homes ‘under construction’ are also declining.

