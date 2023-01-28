KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/27): Nebraska City claims three individual champs at Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Read full article on original website
Wilber-Clatonia, Fillmore Central, Thayer Central qualify for state dual wrestling championships
As we head into February, the high school wrestling season prepares to come to a head in Nebraska. It starts this weekend with the NSAA State Dual Championships for the boys and District Championships for girls wrestlers. The State Dual Championships qualifiers and brackets were released by the NSAA Monday....
Broken Bow Wins Girls SWC Consolation Game
The Broken Bow girls basketball team won the 3rd place consolation game at the Southwest Conference basketball tournament Saturday at Kearney defeating Ogallala 57-43. After scoring just 15 points against Minden in the semifinals, Broken Bow came back with a strong response to pick up their 10th win of the season. The win was keyed by a big 2nd quarter run where Broken Bow outscored Ogallala 30-11. MaKinley Tobey led the way with a game high 23 points with 18 of those coming in the first half. Janae Marten hit three 3’s in the game and finished in double figures with 12. Broken Bow’s record in the SWC tournament the past six seasons is now an amazing 17-1.
Nebraska sees rise in high school referees for 2023
NEBRASKA -- In December of 2021, News Channel Nebraska sat down with the Nebraska School Activities Association to discuss the referee shortage that had been hitting all high school sports throughout the state. Just over a year later, the NSAA is reporting an uptick in officials. Nate Neuhaus, the supervisor...
