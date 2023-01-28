Montecito Fire responds to Picacho Lane structure fire, one man hospitalized for smoke inhalation

MONTECITO, Calif. – Montecito Fire responded to a reported structure fire at the 900 block of Picacho Lane at 4:56 p.m. on Jan. 27. An adult male was taken to Cottage Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from a garage on scene and were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes of arrival.

The fire was contained to the garage, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

