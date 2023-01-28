ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Neighbours 4 (Krug, Binnington), 14:36 (pp). Third Period_2, St. Louis, Alexandrov 3 (Leivo, Neighbours), 2:02. 3, Winnipeg, Morrissey 9 (Maenalanen, Pionk), 2:42. 4, Winnipeg, Scheifele 30 (Ehlers, Connor), 9:32. 5, Winnipeg, Morrissey 10 (Barron, Maenalanen), 9:53. 6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 31 (Connor, Wheeler), 19:36. Shots on Goal_St....
Phoenix 114, Toronto 106

Percentages: FG .449, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Trent Jr. 3-10, Flynn 2-5, VanVleet 2-8, Boucher 1-1, Siakam 1-4, Achiuwa 0-1, Barnes 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Barnes, Boucher, VanVleet). Turnovers: 13 (Barnes 4, Siakam 3, VanVleet 3, Young 2, Achiuwa). Steals: 9...
