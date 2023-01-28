ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race

SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise's inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with...
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks

It's no secret the New York Islanders need more scoring if they hope to return to the playoffs. Bo knows a thing or two about that. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Sounders relishing meaning, opportunity at Club World Cup

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Maybe it’s because he was raised in Seattle, played for the Sounders and later coached the club when it competed in the lower levels of American soccer that Brian Schmetzer is almost giddy at the prospects of what the next couple of weeks could bring.
Wizards end 22-game skid in San Antonio, beat Spurs 127-106

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deni Avdija had a career-high 25 points, Bradley Beal had 21 points and the Washington Wizards ended a 22-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio with a 127-106 victory Monday night. Washington, which last won in San Antonio on Dec. 11, 1999, has...
Lillard scores 42 as Trail Blazers beat Hawks 129-125

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 42 points, Anfernee Simons hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-125 on Monday night. Dejounte Murray had 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Hawks, who played without star...
Fox, Lyles help Kings outlast Timberwolves 118-111 in OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for the Sacramento Kings, who outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday night. Malik Monk scored 19 points, Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out and...
