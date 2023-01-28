Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race
SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise's inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with...
Knights’ Chandler Stephenson added to Pacific Division All-Star roster
Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson made the All-Star roster for the first time in his career, the Knights tweeted Monday morning.
KSDK
Blues are on an UGLY losing streak | Locked On Blues
Josh Hyman covers the St. Louis Blues' recent 3-game losing streak. He also previews the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.
Citrus County Chronicle
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks
It's no secret the New York Islanders need more scoring if they hope to return to the playoffs. Bo knows a thing or two about that. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sounders relishing meaning, opportunity at Club World Cup
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Maybe it’s because he was raised in Seattle, played for the Sounders and later coached the club when it competed in the lower levels of American soccer that Brian Schmetzer is almost giddy at the prospects of what the next couple of weeks could bring.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wizards end 22-game skid in San Antonio, beat Spurs 127-106
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deni Avdija had a career-high 25 points, Bradley Beal had 21 points and the Washington Wizards ended a 22-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio with a 127-106 victory Monday night. Washington, which last won in San Antonio on Dec. 11, 1999, has...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lillard scores 42 as Trail Blazers beat Hawks 129-125
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 42 points, Anfernee Simons hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-125 on Monday night. Dejounte Murray had 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Hawks, who played without star...
Citrus County Chronicle
Fox, Lyles help Kings outlast Timberwolves 118-111 in OT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for the Sacramento Kings, who outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday night. Malik Monk scored 19 points, Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out and...
Comments / 0