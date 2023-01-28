ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. Roundup: Girls’ basketball dominates Friday night slate

By Tom Wilson, Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Unioto 66, Westfall 41: The Lady Shermans remained undefeated (18-0) as they cruised past the Mustangs in Scioto Valley Conference action.

Amaris Betts led the way with 21 points, while Milee Smith and Magnolia Holbert added 12 points each.

Adena 50, Paint Valley 41: Emma Garrison scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Kiera Williams added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists to help lead the Warriors to a Scioto Valley Conference win over the Bearcats.

Huntington 44, Piketon 43: The Lady Huntsmen pulled out a thrilling Scioto Valley Conference win over the Redstreaks.

Emma Hinshaw led Huntington with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Natalie Cooper and Jazzlyn Lamerson led Piketon with 11 points each.

Southeastern 51, Zane Trace 30: The Panthers cruised in their Scioto Valley Conference win over the Pioneers.

Grace Wireman led the way for the Panthers with 15 points, Reese Ruckel had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Gabby Pernell finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntington 67, Wellston 54: The Huntsman was able to pull out a non-conference win.

Caiden Stewart led the way with 18 points, while Dalton Black and Wes Brown added 11 points each.

