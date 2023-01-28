Ames defense clamps down on Dallas Bear, Cedar Falls

By Andrew Harrington | Photo by Daniel Jacobi

AMES - The stifling Ames defense proved to be too much for Cedar Falls, holding Tigers star Dallas Bear to just 9 points, in a 56-46 win Friday night at Ames High School. Bear entered the game averaging 20 points per game.

Leading the Little Cyclones’ defensive charge was 6-foot-7 senior Lucas Lueth.

“Lucas. I mean Lucas Lueth is one of the best defenders, especially big-wing defenders, I’ve ever had in the last 20 years,” Ames head coach Vance Downs said.

The two sides wasted no time getting physical, attacking the paint with conviction, and crashing hard for offensive rebounds. While Ames appeared to be the aggressor early, Cedar Falls settled into a 16-13 lead after one quarter.

Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz mentioned how proud he was of his team’s guards stepping up to keep the Tigers in it with Bear enduring a cold-shooting night.

“Dallas had a little bit of an off-night shooting, but he’ll bounce back,” Schultz said. “He’ll have no problem doing that.”

While this physical style isn't normally an Ames emphasis, Downs said it is a product of the lengthy personnel the team has.

“We weren’t necessarily pushing for it to be a physical game,” Downs said. “I think when you put bodies like that on the floor though, it may tend to be a little bit more physical.”

Ames went on to play more like it did early on, attacking the hoop at will in the second quarter. Lucas Lueth got touches inside and took advantage, picking up 12 points in the first half.

Due in large part to the energy the team brought to the floor, Ames took a 24-22 lead at the half.

“When you give a good team like that on their home floor, a little injection of energy that we did by giving them second chances, I think that’s when the tide turned a little bit early,” Schultz said.

Just when it looked as if the interior battle could not become any more prominent, the intensity picked up even more in the third. Lueth and Bear were going back and forth for much of the period, and players such as Frank Keller of Ames and Cade Courbat of Cedar Falls were not allowing anything to go in. Keller came up huge to finish the quarter, scoring a tip-in at the buzzer to put Ames on top, 37-36 after three.

“Ames is that type of [physical] team,” Schultz said. “We can play that style, it’s not like something we were trying to shy away from, but I just thought Ames played a great ballgame.”

When scoring was not coming easy for Ames in the fourth, junior Jack Wynter picked up a couple of tough midrange buckets.

With 20.8 seconds to go in the game and a 50-46 Ames lead, Wynter received a pass with the press on and was fouled. Schultz picked up a technical foul for debating the call with the officials, and Wynter went to the line for four free throws. Wynter knocked down all four free throws to ice the game to finish with 20 points.

CEDAR FALLS 71, AMES 31 (GIRLS)

The Cedar Falls girls had no problem, running away with a 71-31 win, marking a ninth straight win for the now 12-4 Tigers. Some high-paced basketball and four players cracking double digits is all it took for Cedar Falls to coast.

The press Ames applied for much of the first quarter did not give Cedar Falls any problems. Some team play and cross-court passing provided for some easy baskets for Cedar Falls, as they took an 8-1 lead.

Ames countered the success of the Tigers with faced-paced play, getting some fastbreak opportunities and quick threes, but a buzzer-beating jumper from Grace Knutson pushed the score to 19-11 in favor of Cedar Falls after a quarter.

The second quarter is where Cedar Falls went on to put the game away. The Tiger offense got open look after open look thanks to top-tier ball movement. With threes falling, and the team finding open cutters, the defense continually forcing steals served as a bonus.

Knutson’s 15 first half points vaulted Cedar Falls to a 46-25 lead at half.

Ames found a way to hold Knutson to just a pair of points in the second half, finishing the game with 17, but Karis Finley got it going for the Tigers, finishing the game with 17 points in what ended up being a dominant 71-31 win. Gabie Hanks and Johnna Dieken each played a big role in the win for Cedar Falls, chipping in 13 and 11 points, respectively.