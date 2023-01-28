ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Ames defense clamps down on Dallas Bear, Cedar Falls

By Andrew Harrington
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ecb4_0kUEou3B00

By Andrew Harrington | Photo by Daniel Jacobi

AMES - The stifling Ames defense proved to be too much for Cedar Falls, holding Tigers star Dallas Bear to just 9 points, in a 56-46 win Friday night at Ames High School. Bear entered the game averaging 20 points per game.

Leading the Little Cyclones’ defensive charge was 6-foot-7 senior Lucas Lueth.

“Lucas. I mean Lucas Lueth is one of the best defenders, especially big-wing defenders, I’ve ever had in the last 20 years,” Ames head coach Vance Downs said.

The two sides wasted no time getting physical, attacking the paint with conviction, and crashing hard for offensive rebounds. While Ames appeared to be the aggressor early, Cedar Falls settled into a 16-13 lead after one quarter.

Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz mentioned how proud he was of his team’s guards stepping up to keep the Tigers in it with Bear enduring a cold-shooting night.

“Dallas had a little bit of an off-night shooting, but he’ll bounce back,” Schultz said. “He’ll have no problem doing that.”

While this physical style isn't normally an Ames emphasis, Downs said it is a product of the lengthy personnel the team has.

“We weren’t necessarily pushing for it to be a physical game,” Downs said. “I think when you put bodies like that on the floor though, it may tend to be a little bit more physical.”

Ames went on to play more like it did early on, attacking the hoop at will in the second quarter. Lucas Lueth got touches inside and took advantage, picking up 12 points in the first half.

Due in large part to the energy the team brought to the floor, Ames took a 24-22 lead at the half.

“When you give a good team like that on their home floor, a little injection of energy that we did by giving them second chances, I think that’s when the tide turned a little bit early,” Schultz said.

Just when it looked as if the interior battle could not become any more prominent, the intensity picked up even more in the third. Lueth and Bear were going back and forth for much of the period, and players such as Frank Keller of Ames and Cade Courbat of Cedar Falls were not allowing anything to go in. Keller came up huge to finish the quarter, scoring a tip-in at the buzzer to put Ames on top, 37-36 after three.

“Ames is that type of [physical] team,” Schultz said. “We can play that style, it’s not like something we were trying to shy away from, but I just thought Ames played a great ballgame.”

When scoring was not coming easy for Ames in the fourth, junior Jack Wynter picked up a couple of tough midrange buckets.

With 20.8 seconds to go in the game and a 50-46 Ames lead, Wynter received a pass with the press on and was fouled. Schultz picked up a technical foul for debating the call with the officials, and Wynter went to the line for four free throws. Wynter knocked down all four free throws to ice the game to finish with 20 points.

CEDAR FALLS 71, AMES 31 (GIRLS)

The Cedar Falls girls had no problem, running away with a 71-31 win, marking a ninth straight win for the now 12-4 Tigers. Some high-paced basketball and four players cracking double digits is all it took for Cedar Falls to coast.

The press Ames applied for much of the first quarter did not give Cedar Falls any problems. Some team play and cross-court passing provided for some easy baskets for Cedar Falls, as they took an 8-1 lead.

Ames countered the success of the Tigers with faced-paced play, getting some fastbreak opportunities and quick threes, but a buzzer-beating jumper from Grace Knutson pushed the score to 19-11 in favor of Cedar Falls after a quarter.

The second quarter is where Cedar Falls went on to put the game away. The Tiger offense got open look after open look thanks to top-tier ball movement. With threes falling, and the team finding open cutters, the defense continually forcing steals served as a bonus.

Knutson’s 15 first half points vaulted Cedar Falls to a 46-25 lead at half.

Ames found a way to hold Knutson to just a pair of points in the second half, finishing the game with 17, but Karis Finley got it going for the Tigers, finishing the game with 17 points in what ended up being a dominant 71-31 win. Gabie Hanks and Johnna Dieken each played a big role in the win for Cedar Falls, chipping in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBzRO_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d89nH_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOzsf_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cs9WK_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IU51M_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12msx2_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duMwb_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2PcX_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffhj9_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4L90_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABuOi_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIIlx_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2sYX_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFg0o_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZrmwQ_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38E8ad_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcZp8_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvYwa_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9DXy_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM7W8_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45buNj_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCDfh_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jk7YR_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svdsG_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSmHp_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHCuH_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8POa_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189y3B_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zx5s5_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrZe9_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQcEl_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LujSv_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AI6x5_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45k4ia_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRWV1_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8iEu_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxvNK_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnzA8_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lvf18_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOFi7_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XqEX_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6WUw_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X355Z_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dz6b0_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsKHm_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnKJy_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vC9qM_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2sa4_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcdJE_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv0Q5_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NVAd_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwIPs_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ffpc_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOVxl_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bpgs8_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awEGD_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcLuY_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zNBg_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02anaR_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3oQr_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128iep_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBces_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBJrg_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mv2nq_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0k07_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vfwfd_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOn7h_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmKgq_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORj9Q_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRPyI_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGuWA_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14K9qJ_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6FIO_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRLl1_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyc6n_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6ZGL_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8uvV_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3foCVg_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098Fpo_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DNFJ_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KD8Z0_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxBMz_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lG4m_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdFe2_0kUEou3B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MphRw_0kUEou3B00

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late

Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
IOWA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
WELLSBURG, IA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy