The Whitehall Vikings girls basketball team turned up the defense on Monday night and took down Newaygo, 28-21. The non-conference game was played at Newaygo. Newaygo had control of the game in the first half as they led a 15-10 lead at the halft and held a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter. That’s when the Whitehall defense took over.

WHITEHALL, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO