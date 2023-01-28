"The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the team said in a statement. "Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. 'The Golden Jet' helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby's shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO