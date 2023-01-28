Read full article on original website
Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. […]
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Buchnevich, Tarasenko & More
The St. Louis Blues have hit their lowest point of the 2022-23 season. They aren’t winning games and can’t get away from injury issues. When one player comes back, another one hits the shelf. The vision for the rest of this season is becoming clearer – get a good draft pick.
Yardbarker
Wild’s Penalty Issues Fix Themselves in Win Over Sabres
The Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres faced off as the final game of the 17th annual Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 celebration and it was entertaining from start to finish. The Sabres currently sit tied for the top-scoring team in the NHL and they showed their scoring talents just two minutes into the first period. However, the Wild weren’t going to be outdone and responded just over a minute later to tie the game at one.
Yardbarker
Avalanche Need Landeskog on the Top Line When He Returns
Leave it to the Colorado Avalanche to silence the critics. After pretty much every analyst across Canada and the United States questioned the team’s ability to make it into the postseason, the Avalanche came charging out from weak footing in the Central Division to remind everyone what they’re made of. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen are leading the charge, with both surging despite missing blueliner extraordinaire Cale Makar for a handful of contests.
FOX Sports
Newhook scores on birthday, Avalanche beat Blues 4-2
DENVER (AP) — Alex Newhook scored on his birthday for the second straight season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games. Evan Rodrigues, J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto also scored for Colorado, and Logan O'Connor had two...
NHL
Bobby Hull dies at 84, legendary Blackhawks goal-scorer, Cup champion
"The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the team said in a statement. "Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. 'The Golden Jet' helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby's shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family."
alaskasportsreport.com
Goaltending Galore: Jeremy Swayman extends point streak in painful way, Isaiah Saville can’t catch a break, and other masked Alaskans
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman on Saturday night extended his streak of NHL games unbeaten in regulation to a career high-tying 10 games, but he did so in just about the most emotionally painful way possible. Florida’s Aleksander Barkov scored the game-tying, extra-attacker strike with just three ticks left in...
