Syracuse, NY

citrustv.com

2023 Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse Preview

Two years after a national championship appearance, Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse is eager to get back to the top. The Orange come into the season ranked sixth in the country, one spot above last year’s finish. Head Coach Kayla Treanor, after a successful career with SU as a player, made waves in 2022, her first season leading the Orange in this new role. Although they weren’t able to bring home the trophy, Treanor’s squad finished 15-6 (6-2 in ACC play), and played against 11 ranked opponents.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse salvages the weekend with a 1-1 tie against Mercyhurst

ERIE, PA —Syracuse (9-18-2, 6-5-1 in CHA) has a lot of quality players, but none of them performed to the level that Goaltender Arielle DeSmet played at on Sunday afternoon. The Grad Student made 50 saves in the draw. SU Head Coach Britini Smith admitted that DeSmet was the...
SYRACUSE, NY

