The Atlanta Braves had a stellar offseason, thanks in part to the Sean Murphy trade. Nonetheless, they did miss out on a few free agents they could come to regret. The Atlanta Braves like to promote from within, in a sense. They often sign their young players prior to their arbitration years, saving time and money in the process. Atlanta’s young core, for the most part, is signed through the next 3-5 years. It makes the Braves competitive window crystal clear.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO