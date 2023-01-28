Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
Young Girl was Zip-Tied to car Seat, Slapped in Face and hit With Hammer Before Death According to Court Documents
SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County last week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged...
Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS). The superintendent of the school district told KREM 2 that his staff handled t.
Son charged in father's death
A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
Spokane Valley deputies arrest armed man in Walmart
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man Saturday morning after he attempted to light a vehicle and clothing on fire. According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a call came in reporting the suspect. The department said he was reportedly armed with a handgun, a knife, a baseball bat and other store merchandise while acting erratically and threateningly inside the busy store.
Court Documents: Washington Girl, 8, Was Tied Up, Slapped, Hit With Hammer Before Death; Her Body Was Taken to South Dakota
An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree...
Spokane murder suspect admits to previous conviction involving murder weapon during testimony
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife took the stand to give his testimony on Thursday afternoon. Nathan Beal is facing a murder charge for the death of Andrew Bull, who was living on the streets of Spokane at the time of his death.
Stevens County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol arrest Colville homicide suspect
COLVILLE, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office and members of US Border Patrol arrested a man suspected of homicide in Colville. Law enforcement was looking for a homicide suspect. The Steven's County Sheriff's Office says the Colville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning near Louis Perras Road in Colville.
44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism
IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
Man who threatened violence on Dalton Elementary School campus sentenced to prison
COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A man who threatened to shoot up Dalton Elementary School last and engaged in a standoff with police on the school’s campus last January, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday. A jury found 40-year-old Robert Green guilty of aggravated assault...
Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a person suspected of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley on Friday. SCSO says the crash happened on the 12800 block of East Sprague Avenue in...
Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year’s Eve identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year’s Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to “gunshot wounds of the chest.” The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide.
Victim’s mom ‘heartbroken’ by defense lawyer’s switch
(NewsNation) — Cara Northington is facing the harsh reality that the person she trusted most has now dropped her case — to represent the accused killer of her daughter Xana Kernodle. The court-appointed defense attorney for Bryan Kohberger previously represented Northington before switching to take his case, according...
Airway Heights couple who transported dead daughter to South Dakota appear in Spokane County court
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. The Airway Heights couple who was arrested in South Dakota after transporting their dead daughter's body out of state in a U-haul is back in Spokane County. The couple is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor’s office
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office is set to make a decision on whether it believes a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy was legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect at a storage unit August of 2022. On Aug. 21, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO)...
15-year-old accused of carrying BB gun on school grounds arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of carrying a BB gun near Shaw Middle School on Thursday. At around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Shaw Middle School for a possible person with a gun. School officials told police there was an unknown boy outside...
Spokane Police Department asking for assistance in locating vulnerable 18-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bryan Collins has been located and is safe, according to the Spokane Police Department. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating 18-year-old Bryan Collins. Bryan was last seen on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. around 1000 W Chelan Ave. Bryan is Bryan is autistic...
Eastern Washington officials give statements on police footage of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash — Eastern Washington officials issued a statement following the release of police video in the deadly assault of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, from Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after five police officers brutally beat him. His death prompted murder charges Thursday against the officers and outrage...
