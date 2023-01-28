ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS). The superintendent of the school district told KREM 2 that his staff handled t.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Son charged in father's death

A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Spokane Valley deputies arrest armed man in Walmart

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man Saturday morning after he attempted to light a vehicle and clothing on fire. According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a call came in reporting the suspect. The department said he was reportedly armed with a handgun, a knife, a baseball bat and other store merchandise while acting erratically and threateningly inside the busy store.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Stevens County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol arrest Colville homicide suspect

COLVILLE, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office and members of US Border Patrol arrested a man suspected of homicide in Colville. Law enforcement was looking for a homicide suspect. The Steven's County Sheriff's Office says the Colville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning near Louis Perras Road in Colville.
COLVILLE, WA
Big Country News

44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism

IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
POTLATCH, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year’s Eve identified

SPOKANE, Wash. – The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year’s Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to “gunshot wounds of the chest.” The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide.
SPOKANE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Victim’s mom ‘heartbroken’ by defense lawyer’s switch

(NewsNation) — Cara Northington is facing the harsh reality that the person she trusted most has now dropped her case — to represent the accused killer of her daughter Xana Kernodle. The court-appointed defense attorney for Bryan Kohberger previously represented Northington before switching to take his case, according...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

15-year-old accused of carrying BB gun on school grounds arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of carrying a BB gun near Shaw Middle School on Thursday. At around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Shaw Middle School for a possible person with a gun. School officials told police there was an unknown boy outside...
SPOKANE, WA

