Education department proposes to have students, teachers spend more time in class
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and teachers in New Mexico could be spending more days in the classroom. Throughout the years, schools across New Mexico ranked worst in the nation education-wise. One solution being talked about was having students spend more time in the classroom. CBS4 spoke with...
Proposed bills to extend class time in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two proposed bills would extend how long students spend in the classroom per year. House bills 130 and 194 want to extend the class time to 1,140 hours per year for all public school students. Meanwhile, educators are pushing for more instructional planning. “Some people think...
NM Public Education Department secretary retires
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve in Gov. Lujan Grisham’s administration alongside the hardworking staff of the Public Education Department and the outstanding educators of New Mexico,” said Steinhaus.
New Mexico Governor announces $200-million proposal to boost rural health care
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation that proponents hope will improve healthcare access in rural parts of the state. Senate Bill 7 would create the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund. The fund would subsidize newly-constructed healthcare providers and facilities with new or expanded healthcare services in counties with fewer than 100,000 residents by, “defraying operating losses or up to five years,” according to a press release from Lujan Grisham’s office. ...
Human Services cancels Medicaid procurement process
The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced Jan. 30 that it will cancel the procurement process for the selection of managed care organizations to deliver services to the state’s Medicaid Centennial Care members. There are currently 800,465 care members in the program. According to HSD, the current contracts...
Bills restricting New Mexico’s “emergencies” see some early success
It is way to early to be optimistic about them passing, but for those who (like the Rio Grande Foundation) would like to see a restoration of balance of power between the Legislature and Gov. in future emergencies, a few bills that would restore that balance have moved through their first committees.
New Mexico cancels Medicaid procurement process following leadership shakeup
New Mexico has canceled its current Medicaid contract procurement process as the state's Human Services Department director and Medicaid director depart. The state will issue a new, expedited request for proposals, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the state's human services department. The Albuquerque Journal reported the cancellation...
New Mexico Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Recent Departures From Governor’s Cabinet
Outgoing General Services Department Secretary John A. Garcia said Monday he and his boss, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, are both stubborn. “We saw eye to eye, but not always on issues,” quipped Garcia, who at 5-foot-3 is just a few inches taller than Lujan Grisham, who calls herself the shortest governor in the country.
Think tank offers recommendations to improve New Mexico's public education system
“Think New Mexico”, a results-oriented think tank, recently released a new report laying out a ten-point plan with 30 separate legislative recommendations to improve the performance of New Mexico’s struggling public education system. Scott Brocato spoke with Fred Nathan Jr., the founder and executive director of Think New Mexico, about two house bills before the legislation.
Lawmaker who works in health care pushes for New Mexico to codify nurse-to-patient ratios
Rep. Eleanor Chavez speaks about the need for nurse-to-patient ratios at a news conference outside the Roundhouse on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) While New Mexico continues to struggle with a nursing shortage, a lawmaker with experience in the health care field wants to...
Roundhouse Roundup: Smell of green chile, license plates, and litter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 31, a wide range of bills will be heard in committees at the Roundhouse. In addition to bills tackling crime and focusing on big economic questions, Tuesday brings bills that would give New Mexico an official aroma, create a new special license plate, and help reduce litter statewide. State aroma […]
New Mexico governor announces legislation to crack down on retail crime
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a proposal intended to crack down on organized crime retail theft. State Representative Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, introduced House Bill 234 on Monday. The bill will make a few changes to New Mexico law. It will create the crime of organized retail crime in state law. It will also allow “for the aggregation of multiple retail theft crimes over a period of time in order to target repeat offenders,” according to a release from Lujan...
New Mexico Governor pushes for legislation to stop retail crime
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organized retail crime has been a hot topic in New Mexico. For months, law enforcement officials have been trying new ways to stop repeat thieves. Now, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is weighing in on the topic. “There’s no question that organized retail crime is having a detrimental impact on the bottom line […]
NM Lawmakers Weigh Next Step for Wildlife Crossings
Reducing the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions is the goal of a bill before the New Mexico Legislature this session. Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, is a co-sponsor, after steering passage of the New Mexico Wildlife Corridors Act in 2019. Stewart said residential and commercial development combined with climate change have fragmented wildlife habitat, forcing animals to cross roads with heavy traffic in some areas.
Proposed New Mexico gun control bill raises minimum age
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill is working its way through New Mexico committees that would raise the minimum age to buy and own certain firearms. Senate Bill 116 passed it’s first committee hearing. The bill would only allow the purchase of an automatic, semi-automatic or large-capacity guns to people over the age of 21. The […]
State Republicans want anyone over 18 to be able to carry a gun without permit
One new bill will allow anyone over the age of 18 to carry a concealed gun without needing a permit.
New Mexico lawmakers push for power plant clean-up
“The clean-up that is required by this bill is the bare minimum. New Mexico communities deserve accountability. They deserve clean air and water, and they don't deserve health problems as a sacrifice for coal generation empowering our cities,” said Earth Care New Mexico organizer Sofia Nieto.
'We need to do something': Proposed bill highlights regulation of police officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico legislators are taking a closer look at the use of physical force by law enforcement officers and how state agencies are training them. The initiative comes just several days after police officers in Memphis assaulted Tyre Nichols, 29, in newly-released body camera footage. "I...
Proposed utility merger in New Mexico prompts recusal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the governor’s picks for a powerful regulatory commission has recused himself from any decisions involving a proposed multibillion-dollar merger between a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola and New Mexico’s largest electric utility. Commissioner Patrick O’Connell’s recusal came just weeks after he was appointed to the Public Regulation Commission under a new structure in which the governor appoints members from a list of candidates vetted by a nominating panel. Previously, voters elected the commissioners. O’Connell in a filing Friday cited the reason for his voluntary recusal as previous testimony he gave on behalf of a proposed settlement related to the merger while he worked for an environmental group. O’Connell also had previously served as a resource planner for Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The merger case is pending before the state Supreme Court after the elected members of the previous Public Regulation Commission rejected the $8 billion acquisition. The commission had shared the concerns of a hearing examiner who warned of reliability risks and the potential for higher prices in a state with one of the nation’s highest poverty rates.
Which counties are New Mexico’s economic drivers?
Most New Mexicans are at least vaguely aware of the outsize impact the State’s oil and gas industry has on the State’s economy. A new report from the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University called “State of New Mexico County-Level Revenue & Expenditure Analysis, 2015-2021″ highlights that economic impact by examining revenues and expenditures on a county-by-county basis.
