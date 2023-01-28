Read full article on original website
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
Long Beach burglary suspect sought after 3 break-ins
Caught on camera: a string of restaurant break-ins in Long Beach. At least three restaurants were hit over the weekend: The Breakfast Bar, Speak Cheezy, and Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant.The burglar was recorded on camera smashing windows and heading for the registers.Police have not officially confirmed the three robberies are connected, but the businesses' owners see similarities.Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a suspect wearing a white mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants smashed through the front door of The Breakfast Bar at 3404 E. 4th Street and stole two registers.About an hour later, a suspect with the same description was seen breaking into Speak Cheezy, a pizza restaurant located at 3950 E. 4th St., about a half-mile away. A safe with a "substantial" amount of cash was stolen.Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant, at 2940 Clark Avenue, was also broken into on Sunday morning.
Pasadena man charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving off cliff with family inside car
Attempted murder charges have been filed against the Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with his two young children and wife inside the car.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach...
Man killed during possible shootout at downtown L.A. high-rise apartment: Police
A man was found shot to death at a luxury high-rise apartment in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night and police said he might have been killed during a possible shootout inside a unit. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at 1000 W. 8th St., Los Angeles police officials told KTLA. Responding officers found a […]
Man shot to death in downtown L.A. residential high-rise
Long Beach Post
Bicyclist seriously injured in West Long Beach crash
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in West Long Beach overnight. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper...
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
3 victims identified in Beverly Crest shooting that left 4 others injured; no arrest made
Authorities on Sunday identified the three people who were killed in a Beverly Crest shooting that also left four others injured.
Deputies arrest suspect in Montebello for assault with deadly weapon on peace officer
Deputies were searching Sunday for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. The assault happened Friday in East Los Angeles, according to LASD. Deputies did not specify what weapon was used in the assault. Deputies on patrol spotted the suspect's vehicle in East Los Angeles around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Investigators attempted to pull the suspect over, but he evaded them and a pursuit began, deputies added.According to LASD, at one point the suspect tried to assault a deputy with his vehicle. The suspect then ran from the vehicle in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue in Montebello. A perimeter was set up by deputies as they search for the suspect. Around 4:44 p.m. deputies said the suspect gave himself up without force and was taken into custody.
oc-breeze.com
Two Long Beach teens arrested for the murder of Isaiah Saucedo
On Jan. 27, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested a 16-year-old male resident of Long Beach and a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach for the Jan. 6, 2023, murder of Isaiah Saucedo, a 20-year-old resident of the City of Long Beach. Detectives located and arrested...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach Identified
foxla.com
California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested
LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
Man killed in 2-car crash in Wrigley area, Long Beach police say
The high-speed, head-on collision happened around 4 a.m., police said. The post Man killed in 2-car crash in Wrigley area, Long Beach police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA Area
An assault with a deadly weapon suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a brief vehicle pursuit through East LA and ended in Montebello Sunday afternoon. It started in East LA when a suspect in a blue expedition took LASD East LA deputies on a chase through surface streets when it jump on the the SB I-5 Fwy in Boyle heights.
Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating
Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by Huntington Park police
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m....
LAPD: Man arrested in theft of French bulldogs from owner at gunpoint
A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said.
