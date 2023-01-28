ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach burglary suspect sought after 3 break-ins

Caught on camera: a string of restaurant break-ins in Long Beach. At least three restaurants were hit over the weekend: The Breakfast Bar, Speak Cheezy, and Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant.The burglar was recorded on camera smashing windows and heading for the registers.Police have not officially confirmed the three robberies are connected, but the businesses' owners see similarities.Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a suspect wearing a white mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants smashed through the front door of The Breakfast Bar at 3404 E. 4th Street and stole two registers.About an hour later, a suspect with the same description was seen breaking into Speak Cheezy, a pizza restaurant located at 3950 E. 4th St., about a half-mile away. A safe with a "substantial" amount of cash was stolen.Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant, at 2940 Clark Avenue, was also broken into on Sunday morning.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Bicyclist seriously injured in West Long Beach crash

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in West Long Beach overnight. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Deputies arrest suspect in Montebello for assault with deadly weapon on peace officer

Deputies were searching Sunday for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. The assault happened Friday in East Los Angeles, according to LASD. Deputies did not specify what weapon was used in the assault. Deputies on patrol spotted the suspect's vehicle in East Los Angeles around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Investigators attempted to pull the suspect over, but he evaded them and a pursuit began, deputies added.According to LASD, at one point the suspect tried to assault a deputy with his vehicle. The suspect then ran from the vehicle in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue in Montebello. A perimeter was set up by deputies as they search for the suspect. Around 4:44 p.m. deputies said the suspect gave himself up without force and was taken into custody. 
MONTEBELLO, CA
oc-breeze.com

Two Long Beach teens arrested for the murder of Isaiah Saucedo

On Jan. 27, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested a 16-year-old male resident of Long Beach and a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach for the Jan. 6, 2023, murder of Isaiah Saucedo, a 20-year-old resident of the City of Long Beach. Detectives located and arrested...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
foxla.com

California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested

LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating

Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
ANAHEIM, CA
Key News Network

2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by Huntington Park police

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m....
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA

