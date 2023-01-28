Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 58, Mossyrock 48
Arlington 61, Everett 50
Auburn Mountainview 52, Auburn Riverside 37
Bear Creek School 42, Summit Sierra 8
Bellarmine Prep 73, Puyallup 46
Bellevue 61, Hazen 50
Bellevue Christian 65, Vashon Island 17
Bellingham 41, Mount Baker 24
Bremerton 34, Bainbridge 25
Brewster 60, Oroville 22
Camas 64, Heritage 15
Cascade Christian 37, Klahowya 35
Central Kitsap 54, Timberline 49
Central Valley 70, Ferris 40
Chelan 45, Royal 42
Chewelah 59, St. George’s 29
Chiawana 59, Walla Walla 48
Chimacum 44, Charles Wright Academy 21
Cle Elum/Roslyn 46, Goldendale 37
Colfax 81, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42
College Place 66, Wahluke 28
Colton 63, Pomeroy 31
Colville 45, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42
Condon, Ore. 36, Klickwood 32
Coupeville 47, Friday Harbor 27
DeSales 58, Prescott 15
Decatur 50, Kentridge 38
Deer Park 69, Medical Lake 36
East Jefferson Co-op 44, Charles Wright Academy 21
Eastlake 54, Mount Si 36
Eastmont 59, Wenatchee 48
Eastside Prep 43, Forest Ridge 10
Eisenhower 45, West Valley (Yakima) 43
Ellensburg 70, Ephrata 18
Emerald Ridge 69, Rogers (Puyallup) 29
Entiat 57, Riverside Christian 17
Evergreen (Vancouver) 65, Fort Vancouver 36
Foster 57, Highline 36
Freeman 77, Riverside 42
Gig Harbor 54, Capital 38
Gonzaga Prep 47, North Central 32
Grandview 67, Selah 40
Granger 44, Highland 41
Granite Falls 41, The Northwest 24
Hanford 65, Pasco 56
Hoquiam 67, Aberdeen 38
Inglemoor 47, North Creek 36
Juanita 58, Liberty 54
Kamiak 63, Mariner 43
Kennewick 56, Southridge 31
Kentlake 64, Auburn 51
Kentwood 62, Federal Way 41
King’s 53, South Whidbey 33
Kiona-Benton 37, Connell 32
Lake Roosevelt 87, Liberty Bell 66
Lewis and Clark 78, University 68
Lewiston, Idaho 72, Clarkston 69
Liberty Christian 41, Touchet 22
Life Christian Academy 52, Annie Wright 42
Lindbergh 40, Evergreen (Seattle) 15
Lynden 62, Sehome 32
Mary Knight 52, Oakville 31
Marysville-Getchell 53, Marysville-Pilchuck 19
Mead 62, Ridgeline 37
Meadowdale 71, Edmonds-Woodway 40
Mercer Island 60, Interlake 35
Moses Lake Christian Academy 38, Soap Lake 15
Mount Vernon Christian 64, Darrington 17
Mt. Spokane 61, Cheney 35
North Thurston 58, Yelm 19
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 37, Davenport 36
Oak Harbor 42, Meridian 30
Oakesdale 66, Garfield-Palouse 42
Odessa 44, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 19
Olympia 53, Bethel 41
Olympic 39, Fife 31
Omak 66, Pateros 34
Othello 60, Prosser 49
Peninsula 62, River Ridge 17
Pullman 53, East Valley (Spokane) 17
Reardan 36, Kettle Falls 33
Renton 37, Sammamish 21
Republic 49, Selkirk 34
Richland 77, Hermiston, Ore. 35
River View 47, Dayton/Waitsburg 44
Seattle Academy 57, Overlake School 27
Sequim 72, Kingston 28
Shadle Park 63, Rogers (Spokane) 29
Skyline 64, Newport-Bellevue 45
South Kitsap 44, Curtis 32
South Wasco County, Ore. def. Bickleton, forfeit
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 59, Tekoa/Rosalia 24
Stanwood 65, Archbishop Murphy 58
Sultan 46, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 42
Sumner 64, Graham-Kapowsin 35
Sunnyside 43, Moses Lake 41
Sunnyside Christian 54, Yakama Tribal 53
Tahoma 68, Kennedy 29
Todd Beamer 58, Kent Meridian 34
Toppenish 55, Naches Valley 48
Trout Lake 54, Sherman, Ore. 33
Union 79, La Conner 54
Walla Walla Academy 50, Auburn Adventist Academy 25
Wapato 82, La Salle 23
Warden 58, Columbia (Burbank) 12
Wellpinit 69, Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame 12
White Swan 44, Kittitas 27
Woodinville 74, Redmond 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crescent vs. Clallam Bay, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
