ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Xfa5_0kUEjKbk00

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and the Calgary Flames rebounded from one of their ugliest losses of the season and picked up an important two points in the Pacific Division before starting the All-Star break.

Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night.

Calgary bounced back impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their break on a high note.

“We talked about it the past two games,” Toffoli said. “Obviously we let the Chicago game slip, but overall tonight was obviously a really important match and we did a really good job.”

Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of the first period for his 15th goal to pull Calgary even after Seattle took an early lead.

Toffoli’s 18th goal at 13:28 gave Calgary a 2-1 lead, and Nikita Zadorov scored with 4.5 seconds left in the first period to give the Flames a 3-1 advantage.

Noah Hanifin scored his fourth of the season with 8:20 remaining in the third period after Seattle had pulled within 3-2, and Coleman added an empty-net goal with 1:20 left.

Dan Vladar made 29 saves and won his fifth straight start. Calgary is 10-0-3 in Vladar’s last 13 appearances, tying a club record for longest point streak by a goaltender, joining Mike Vernon (1988-89) and Brian Elliott (2016-17).

Recent AHL callup John Hayden gave Seattle a 1-0 lead by redirecting Will Borgen’s shot from the point early in the first period. But the Kraken seemed a step slow all night and failed to capitalize on numerous opportunities with an extra attacker. Seattle was a season-worst 0 for 6 on the power play.

“I kind of feel comfortable in those situations because I know I’m going to get some action. I didn’t get much the first 40 minutes so I was kind of looking forward to it,” Vladar said of Seattle’s power plays.

Seattle appeared to pull within 3-2 with 11:01 left on Alex Wennberg’s power-play goal, but Calgary challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was overturned. The Kraken did eventually get that goal when Eeli Tolvanen scored on a rebound with 9:24 remaining, but Hanifin answered 64 seconds later.

Martin Jones made 33 saves, but the Kraken lost for the second time in three games and missed an opportunity to move into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.

Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said “we weren’t very good.”

“Our group wasn’t good, especially the middle portion of the game we had no energy,” Hakstol said. “And that’s top to bottom. That’s all of us.”

Seattle is also seeing injuries start to impact its lineup. Hayden was in the lineup because rookie All-Star center Matty Beniers was out after taking a big hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers in Wednesday’s win over the Canucks. Beniers’ injury wasn’t specified but he was already ruled out for Saturday’s game against Columbus and his status for next weekend’s All-Star game is uncertain.

INJURY UPDATES

Calgary placed D Chris Tanev on injured reserve Friday and activated F Brett Ritchie from IR. Tanev was injured last Monday against Columbus and was scratched in Thursday’s loss to Chicago. In Tanev’s absence, MacKenzie Weegar paired with Nikita Zadorov against the Blackhawks and again against Seattle. Ritchie was scratched. ... Seattle placed D Justin Schultz on IR and recalled F Max McCormick from Coachella Valley of the AHL. Schultz had missed three games before being placed on IR.

Flames: Calgary is off until Feb. 6 when it plays at the New York Rangers.

Kraken: Hosts Columbus on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Stars Rising as Legitimate Western Conference Threat

In a season that began with question marks about the Dallas Stars roster, they’ve proved people wrong and emerged as a genuine contender to win the Western Conference. The Stars qualified for the playoffs last year and gave the Calgary Flames all they could handle, but ultimately fell in Game 7 in overtime during the opening round.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Rielly scores first goal of season, Leafs down Capitals 5-1

TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored his first goal of the season for Toronto in the Maple Leafs’ 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Michael Bunting, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese provided the rest of the offense for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves in his sixth straight start — and seventh consecutive appearance.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Morrissey, Scheifele lead Jets' rally in 4-2 win over Blues

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. Saku Maenalanen and Kyle Connor each had two assists for the Jets, who snapped a three-game skid. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots. Jake Neighbours had a goal and assist and Nikita Alexandrov also scored for the Blues, who have lost five straight. Jordan Binnington had 34 saves and picked up an assist on Neighbours’ goal. After a scoreless first period, the Blues got on the board with 5:24 left in the second. Binnington sent the puck to Nick Leddy, who made a stretch pass to Neighbours that he used for a backhand shot to beat Hellebuyck for his fourth goal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Buchnevich, Tarasenko & More

The St. Louis Blues have hit their lowest point of the 2022-23 season. They aren’t winning games and can’t get away from injury issues. When one player comes back, another one hits the shelf. The vision for the rest of this season is becoming clearer – get a good draft pick.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Eagles Get Redemption In Texas

The Colorado Eagles came into Texas for the second night in a row looking for redemption. And redemption is what they got. At first, the Texas Stars looked like they were going to control the game, but the Eagles never gave up. Colorado came out guns blazing and did not stop. My game summary is below!
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Blues issue statement on passing of Bobby Hull

The St. Louis Blues have issued a statement on the passing of hockey legend Bobby Hull:. Bobby Hull was one the greatest players in NHL history. From a Stanley Cup, Hart Trophies, a dozen All-Star games, and a Hall of Fame induction, his accomplishments on the ice are legendary. Although...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy