New at Cardano (ADA): Liqwid's Mainnet Should Arrive This Week
Flare (FLR) Maintains 17% WTD, Here Are 3 Reasons Boosting Price
Chainlink (LINK) and Avalanche (AVAX): How Partnership Between These Cryptos Can Revolutionize DeFi
Mina, MATIC Come Into Spotlight as ZK Tokens Start Gaining Momentum
Liquid Staking Derivatives Flow as Ethereum Community Eyes Shanghai
The crypto market is on a roll right now, and for Ethereum users it’s proving a particularly enjoyable trip. Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) are seeing massive in-flows from users who can’t get enough of that sweet, sweet yield. With the Shanghai upgrade, which would make staked ETH unlockable, looming, everyone’s on LSD.
Mastercard and Binance Launch Prepaid Card in Brazil
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of a prepaid card for the Brazilian market after joining forces with financial services giant Mastercard. The tie-up is meant to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the relatively nascent world of digital assets. It will be possible for...
XRP Ledger Adds EUR Transfer Capabilities via Bitstamp Listing
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has announced support for EUR-backed IOUs on the XRP Ledger. This implies that Bitstamp customers can now take advantage of XRP Ledger to transfer EUR across the network. Speaking on expanded support on Twitter, Bitstamp wrote: "We're expanding our IOU Services on XRPL. You can now use...
Shiba Inu-Supporting Head of Movie Theater Giant Touts Success of Crypto Payments
In a recently published tweet, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron claims that usage online "soared" after America's biggest cinema chain moved to add support for digital currencies as well as ApplePay and GooglePay. Adding support for cryptocurrencies was one of the top retail suggestions alongside the introduction of AMC-branded merchandise...
XRP Price Analysis for January 31
55% of Ethereum (ETH) Holdings Now on These Two Exchanges: Details
Here's Where Cardano (ADA) Formed Crucial Support as Profitability Reaches 25%
XRP Toolkit Now Supported by Web3 Domain Provider Unstoppable Domains
Web3 domain provider Unstoppable Domain recently added support for XRP Toolkit, a platform for managing cryptocurrencies and trading on the XRP Ledger's decentralized exchange, according to a Monday announcement. XRP Toolkit, created by Towo Labs, makes it much simpler to securely manage and interact with crypto assets on the XRP...
Litecoin (LTC) 80% Growth Triggered by These Two Key Reasons
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand Even Further Thanks to This Integration
The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, which is one of the coins supported by Binance Pay, has gained further uses through this integration. Thus, according to the latest update report of the payment service in January, its adoption has been extended to several more countries and various global venues. Where else...
Solana (SOL) Sustains Second Week of Inflows as Blockchain Sentiment Improves
MyDogeCTO Reveals New Feature That Can Drive DOGE Price This Week: Details
Fantom (FTM) Price Soars as FUSD Receives Major Update
Fantom co-founder and blockchain architect Andre Cronje announced important innovations regarding the ecosystem's native overcollateralized stablecoin fUSD. According to the developer's post, these innovations are needed to make the systems more predictable and budget-friendly for builders, partners and users. Ensuring consistency in planning extends the horizon of opportunity for the ecosystem and is essential for the move toward fUSD v2, Cronje said.
As Bitcoin Approaches $24K, Sentiment Turns to Greed
Bitcoin traders are getting greedy once again as the largest cryptocurrency approaches the $24,000 mark. The cryptocurrency is on track to secure a massive green candle this January, starting the new year with a bang after a string of disappointments in 2022. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index gauges emotions...
