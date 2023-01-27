Dr. Asad Siddiqi Named Chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Migrants Resist Move From Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise TerminalAnne SpollenBrooklyn, NY
Related
Mount Sinai investigating newborn’s death during NYC nurses' strike
An probe is underway of the death of a baby in Mt. Sinai's NICU during the strike. The 4-month-old baby died in Mount Sinai’s neonatal intensive care unit on Jan. 11. The hospital initiated a review of his death last week, according to internal communications reviewed by Gothamist. [ more › ]
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County opens new neuroscience center
The center will treat people of all ages in the heart of Brooklyn with conditions that affect their nervous system.
longisland.com
New Health Center Opens on Long Island With Focus on Feminine Health Care
Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics, a facility created to provide feminine health care as well as solutions for intimacy issues, recently opened its doors, offering an array of hormonal therapies, feminine rejuvenation, aesthetic treatments, and intimate reconstruction surgeries outstanding in a comfortable and safe state-of-the-art facility. Tideline's board-certified physicians,...
NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag
Kate Anderson on January 30, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – StopAntisemitism reports that NYU student Naye Idriss is under investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” on a mail bag at the NYU Elmer Holmes Bobst library. In accordance with SA, a nonprofit antisemitism watchdog, Idriss is from Lebanon and is a graduate of Columbia University. She is currently studying at NYU’s Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies. In the library where Idriss worked as an Arabic translator, NYU opened an investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” above the word Israel on an Israeli mailbag. SA The post NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC forces all city employees to undergo radical critical race theory training: 'Really unfair'
New York City launched a mandatory critical race theory-inspired 'equity' training for all employees which accused America of being systemically racist.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter
New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports. The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
NYC now requires all city employees to take Critical Race Theory training
Eric Adams, former cop and african-american mayor of New York City, and his allies in city government have now implemented Critical Race Theory training to all city employees. The training is mandatory and has been sent to the city workers and has a March 6 deadline.
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dom Pooh—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
longisland.com
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
beckersspine.com
Meet the leaders of the top 10 hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery
NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City was rated the top hospital for neurology and neurosurgery for 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. The leaders of the top 10 hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery in 2022 and 2023:. 1. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City). John Golfinos,...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous roads. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
Manhattan’s office occupancy shows signs of recovery
How empty or full are Manhattan office buildings? Welcome to “The Twilight Zone.” The “workers at their desks” situation recalls a famous episode of the classic TV show where a time warp sends an airliner back to the dinosaur age. The pilot flies back into the jetstream, hoping to make it back to 1961 New York — but they only make it to 1939. We’re still far from achieving pre-pandemic occupancy. But signs of recovery are promising. Manhattan’s office occupancy ticked upward to between 53 and 55 percent on an average weekday, according to the Partnership for New York City, which is expected to announce the results of its latest survey this week. If the...
Find out if you qualify for free cancer screenings (letter to the editor)
February is all about cancer prevention. It is National Cancer Prevention Month and Feb. 4 is World Cancer Day, where the focus is on closing the cancer care gap. Closing the care gap means striving to remove barriers to cancer screening and treatment, something the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Staten Island does every day. People who are uninsured, without a regular health care provider, and with low incomes are less likely to get screened for cancer. The CSP provides free breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screening for eligible New Yorkers who do not have health insurance. The CSP will also help with finding a health care provider and enrollment into the New York State Medicaid Treatment Program, if treatment is needed.
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Protests at The Watson Hotel after City Tries to Move Single Male Migrants to Brooklyn “Icebox”
The Watson Hotel on W57th Street became the focus of protests Sunday night after city authorities tried to move single male migrants housed there to a new facility in Brooklyn — prompting a backlash at the conditions from some of the asylum-seekers sent to Brooklyn, and a stand-off on the street. Police were called as […] The post Protests at The Watson Hotel after City Tries to Move Single Male Migrants to Brooklyn “Icebox” appeared first on W42ST.
Mayor Adams plows ahead with plan to privatize health benefits for 250,000 NYC municipal retirees
Municipal workers retirees protest proposed changes to medical benefits at City Hall park on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. The mayor is showing no signs of stopping a plan to switch municipal retirees to a private Medicare Advantage plan – with or without the cooperation of the City Council or the retirees’ support. [ more › ]
Comments / 3