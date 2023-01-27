ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Asad Siddiqi Named Chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

longisland.com

New Health Center Opens on Long Island With Focus on Feminine Health Care

Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics, a facility created to provide feminine health care as well as solutions for intimacy issues, recently opened its doors, offering an array of hormonal therapies, feminine rejuvenation, aesthetic treatments, and intimate reconstruction surgeries outstanding in a comfortable and safe state-of-the-art facility. Tideline's board-certified physicians,...
LAKE SUCCESS, NY
Shore News Network

NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag

Kate Anderson on January 30, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – StopAntisemitism reports that NYU student Naye Idriss is under investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” on a mail bag at the NYU Elmer Holmes Bobst library. In accordance with SA, a nonprofit antisemitism watchdog, Idriss is from Lebanon and is a graduate of Columbia University. She is currently studying at NYU’s Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies. In the library where Idriss worked as an Arabic translator, NYU opened an investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” above the word Israel on an Israeli mailbag. SA The post NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter

New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports.  The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop

A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dom Pooh—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
New York Post

Manhattan’s office occupancy shows signs of recovery

How empty or full are Manhattan office buildings? Welcome to “The Twilight Zone.” The “workers at their desks” situation recalls a famous episode of the classic TV show where a time warp sends an airliner back to the dinosaur age. The pilot flies back into the jetstream, hoping to make it back to 1961 New York — but they only make it to 1939. We’re still far from achieving pre-pandemic occupancy. But signs of recovery are promising. Manhattan’s office occupancy ticked upward to between 53 and 55 percent on an average weekday, according to the Partnership for New York City, which is expected to announce the results of its latest survey this week. If the...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Find out if you qualify for free cancer screenings (letter to the editor)

February is all about cancer prevention. It is National Cancer Prevention Month and Feb. 4 is World Cancer Day, where the focus is on closing the cancer care gap. Closing the care gap means striving to remove barriers to cancer screening and treatment, something the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Staten Island does every day. People who are uninsured, without a regular health care provider, and with low incomes are less likely to get screened for cancer. The CSP provides free breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screening for eligible New Yorkers who do not have health insurance. The CSP will also help with finding a health care provider and enrollment into the New York State Medicaid Treatment Program, if treatment is needed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
W42ST.nyc

Protests at The Watson Hotel after City Tries to Move Single Male Migrants to Brooklyn “Icebox”

The Watson Hotel on W57th Street became the focus of protests Sunday night after city authorities tried to move single male migrants housed there to a new facility in Brooklyn — prompting a backlash at the conditions from some of the asylum-seekers sent to Brooklyn, and a stand-off on the street. Police were called as […] The post Protests at The Watson Hotel after City Tries to Move Single Male Migrants to Brooklyn “Icebox” appeared first on W42ST.
BROOKLYN, NY

