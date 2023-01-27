Dr. Asad Siddiqi Named Chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

February is all about cancer prevention. It is National Cancer Prevention Month and Feb. 4 is World Cancer Day, where the focus is on closing the cancer care gap. Closing the care gap means striving to remove barriers to cancer screening and treatment, something the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Staten Island does every day. People who are uninsured, without a regular health care provider, and with low incomes are less likely to get screened for cancer. The CSP provides free breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screening for eligible New Yorkers who do not have health insurance. The CSP will also help with finding a health care provider and enrollment into the New York State Medicaid Treatment Program, if treatment is needed.

