Boys basketball: Fort Atkinson hits 10 triples in 53-39 victory over Watertown

WATERTOWN — Sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz hit five of his team’s 10 3-pointers for a game-high 15 points to lead Fort Atkinson to a 53-39 Badger East boys basketball win over Watertown on Friday.

Fort Atkinson (6-8, 2-6 in conference) led 20-15 at halftime and knocked down four 3s to start the second half. The Blackhawks shot 6-of-9 from beyond the arc over the final 18 minutes and kept the lead in double figures down the stretch.

Watertown (1-16, 0-9) normally has similar shooting totals from distance, but not on this night. The Blackhawks manned the perimeter tightly and held the Goslings to just three triples.

“Fort did a very good job making us move our shooters off the line and not giving us any clean looks,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “They wanted to make us score on dribble penetration and we didn’t do it.”

Sophomore guard Brett Schwefel led Watertown with 13 points. Sophomore guard Jacob Hurtgen and senior forward Ethan Johnson added eight points.

The Blackhawks were missing their leading scorer, 6-foot-3 senior forward Logan Kees, due to injury. They made up for it by having three players in double figures. Senior guard Eli Cosson added 11 points and junior guard Will Chapman poured in 10. Senior forward Kroix Kucken added nine points.

“I told the guys in the locker room I’m thankful, they’re our team,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “On a night with a lot of unknowns and after an emotional week, they were going to band together and pick up Logan. They weren’t going to leave a question who was going to win. I’m lucky to be with this group. We just have to figure it out now so we can compete with the big boys.”

The Goslings opened the second half with a 1-3-1 look defensively. Cosson hit a pair of 3s against it and Hintz, who had a career-best in points, also converted from beyond the arc.

“Lakyn hit two 3s to start the game and then got a little complacent with his shot,” Hintz said. “In the second half, he got three more to drop. If we can get that consistency from Lakyn on the perimeter, it opens up everything else.

“We played really good defense again and shot it well from the 3-point line. Owen Geiger didn’t score, but he did a good job. Eli Cosson did a lot of good things and Kroix took their main guy away. It’s good to get a win going into this stretch of games we have coming up. We’ll feel better about ourselves and see where we go from there.”

Fort hosts Waunakee on Tuesday.

FORT ATKINSON 53, WATERTOWN 39

Fort Atkinson 20 33 — 53

Watertown 15 24 — 39

Fort Atkinson (fg ft-fta tp) — Chapman 3 3-4 10, Cosson 2 5-7 11, Enger 0 2-2 2, Kucken 2 5-7 9, Dempsey 2 0-0 6, Hintz 5 0-0 15. Totals 14 15-20 53

Watertown — Schwefel 6 0-1 13, J. Hurtgen 3 1-2 8, Roehle 0 1-2 1, Schmidt 2 0-0 4, Fredrick 2 0-1 5, Johnson 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 2-6 39

Three-point goals — FA (Chapman, Cosson 2, Dempsey 2, Hintz 5) 10, W (Schwefel, J. Hurtgen, Fredrick) 3

Total fouls — FA 13, W 18