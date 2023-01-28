ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Researchers From The Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Microsoft Propose A Framework To Alleviate The Talking Face Generation Problem Using Memories

marktechpost.com

This Artificial Intelligence AI Framework Called MPCFormer Enables Private Inference With Secure Multiparty Computation (MPC) For Transformers (Copilot, ChatGPT, OPT)

Transformer models already trained can execute various downstream tasks with excellent performance before being used as model inference services. Such model inference services, however, may raise privacy issues. For instance, GitHub Copilot, a code-generating engine adapted from pre-trained GPT weights, requires either user to disclose their code prompts to the service provider for code generation or the service provider to make the Copilot’s trained weights—which are company proprietary—available to users. A possible solution is provided by Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC), which protects user data and model weights during inference. The MPC’s vanilla Transformer inference calculation, however, is too sluggish. For example, BERTBASE runs in around one second without MPC but in about sixty seconds with MPC.
marktechpost.com

Microsoft AI Research Proposes eXtensible Prompt (X-Prompt) for Prompting a Large Language Model (LLM) Beyond Natural Language (NL)

Due to their capacity to produce text comparable to human-written material and their versatility in various natural language processing (NLP) applications, large language models (LLMs) have become extremely popular in recent years. These models can now discover correlations and patterns in natural language text that were previously impossible. As a result, several practical applications have been created, including question-answering, text summarization, and language translation. The availability of a lot of data for LLMs to train on has been one of the main contributing elements to their success. These models may now be trained thanks to the accessibility of potent hardware like graphics processing units (GPUs) quickly. The success of LLMs has also been significantly influenced by their capacity to be tailored to certain needs. By training a pre-trained model on a smaller dataset relevant to that purpose, programmers may modify it to perform a particular goal, such as sentiment analysis or text categorization. As a result, several NLP-based apps that may be quickly tailored to certain activities and use cases have been created.
marktechpost.com

Meet Graphein: a Python Library for Geometric Deep Learning and Network Analysis on Protein Structures and Interaction Networks

Deep learning techniques are used for data with an underlying non-Euclidean structure, such as graphs or manifolds, and are known as deep geometric learning. These techniques have previously been used to solve various issues in computational biology and structural biology, and they have shown a lot of promise when it comes to the creation and identification of new drugs. With a focus on tiny molecules generally, geometric deep learning frameworks that include graph representation functionality and built-in datasets have been created. A well-developed field of study focuses on minimization strategies and computational analysis of tiny molecule graphs. The same emphasis has yet to be paid to data preparation for deep geometric learning in structural biology and interactomics.
ZDNet

Boston Dynamics just dropped a new video. Look what its humanoid robot can do now

Boston Dynamics' new video shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items, and even does a backflip. Also: NASA's next-gen robot will explore space and...
San Francisco Examiner

ChatGPT triggers Microsoft, Google billion-dollar AI brawl

Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft. Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm. “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. ...
marktechpost.com

A New Paradigm For Editing Machine Learning Models Based on Arithmetic Operations Over Task Vectors

It is becoming increasingly common to use large-scale pre-training to develop models employed as the foundation for more specialized machine learning systems. From a practical point of view, it is often necessary to change and update such models after they have been pre-trained. The objectives for further processing are numerous. For instance, it is critical to enhance the pre-trained model performance on specific tasks, address biases or undesired behavior, align the model with human preferences, or incorporate new information.

