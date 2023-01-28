Artificial Intelligence (AI) Researchers From The Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Microsoft Propose A Framework To Alleviate The Talking Face Generation Problem Using Memories

Read full article on original website
Related
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence AI Framework Called MPCFormer Enables Private Inference With Secure Multiparty Computation (MPC) For Transformers (Copilot, ChatGPT, OPT)
Transformer models already trained can execute various downstream tasks with excellent performance before being used as model inference services. Such model inference services, however, may raise privacy issues. For instance, GitHub Copilot, a code-generating engine adapted from pre-trained GPT weights, requires either user to disclose their code prompts to the service provider for code generation or the service provider to make the Copilot’s trained weights—which are company proprietary—available to users. A possible solution is provided by Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC), which protects user data and model weights during inference. The MPC’s vanilla Transformer inference calculation, however, is too sluggish. For example, BERTBASE runs in around one second without MPC but in about sixty seconds with MPC.
marktechpost.com
Microsoft AI Research Proposes eXtensible Prompt (X-Prompt) for Prompting a Large Language Model (LLM) Beyond Natural Language (NL)
Due to their capacity to produce text comparable to human-written material and their versatility in various natural language processing (NLP) applications, large language models (LLMs) have become extremely popular in recent years. These models can now discover correlations and patterns in natural language text that were previously impossible. As a result, several practical applications have been created, including question-answering, text summarization, and language translation. The availability of a lot of data for LLMs to train on has been one of the main contributing elements to their success. These models may now be trained thanks to the accessibility of potent hardware like graphics processing units (GPUs) quickly. The success of LLMs has also been significantly influenced by their capacity to be tailored to certain needs. By training a pre-trained model on a smaller dataset relevant to that purpose, programmers may modify it to perform a particular goal, such as sentiment analysis or text categorization. As a result, several NLP-based apps that may be quickly tailored to certain activities and use cases have been created.
marktechpost.com
Meet Graphein: a Python Library for Geometric Deep Learning and Network Analysis on Protein Structures and Interaction Networks
Deep learning techniques are used for data with an underlying non-Euclidean structure, such as graphs or manifolds, and are known as deep geometric learning. These techniques have previously been used to solve various issues in computational biology and structural biology, and they have shown a lot of promise when it comes to the creation and identification of new drugs. With a focus on tiny molecules generally, geometric deep learning frameworks that include graph representation functionality and built-in datasets have been created. A well-developed field of study focuses on minimization strategies and computational analysis of tiny molecule graphs. The same emphasis has yet to be paid to data preparation for deep geometric learning in structural biology and interactomics.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
ZDNet
Boston Dynamics just dropped a new video. Look what its humanoid robot can do now
Boston Dynamics' new video shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items, and even does a backflip. Also: NASA's next-gen robot will explore space and...
Futurism
Scientists Say New Brain-Computer Interface Lets Users Transmit 62 Words Per Minute
A team of Stanford scientists claims to have tested a new brain-computer interface (BCI) that can decode speech at up to 62 words per minute, improving the previous record by 3.4 times. That'd be a massive step towards real-time speech conversion at the pace of natural human conversation. Max Hodak,...
A TikToker said he won an award for being the first to Google an obscure phrase. The elaborate hoax reached millions and sparked a copycat trend.
TikToker @legbootlegit gained millions of views with a series of videos claiming Google sent him an award for being the first to Google a phrase.
Elon Musk says his biggest Tesla competition will be a Chinese automaker: ‘They work the smartest’
Chinese electric vehicle companies are racing ahead on every front, and they may be the biggest threat to Tesla's dominance.
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says he sees Tesla's biggest rival coming from China after the company posts record results
"They work the hardest, and they work the smartest," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of Chinese electric vehicle companies.
'This is bigger than ChatGPT': Google creates 'MusicLM,' text-to-music AI
Google has created a new artificial intelligence (AI) system called MusicLM that can produce music in any genre from a text description. However, the tech giant has chosen against to make the system publicly available due to ethical issues, according to some media reports. "Whoa, this is bigger than ChatGPT...
It's Time for the Scientific Community to Admit We Were Wrong About COVID and It Cost Lives | Opinion
Intellectual elitism, credentialism, and classism must end. Restoring trust in public health—and our democracy—depends on it.
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
ChatGPT triggers Microsoft, Google billion-dollar AI brawl
Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft. Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm. “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. ...
marktechpost.com
A New Paradigm For Editing Machine Learning Models Based on Arithmetic Operations Over Task Vectors
It is becoming increasingly common to use large-scale pre-training to develop models employed as the foundation for more specialized machine learning systems. From a practical point of view, it is often necessary to change and update such models after they have been pre-trained. The objectives for further processing are numerous. For instance, it is critical to enhance the pre-trained model performance on specific tasks, address biases or undesired behavior, align the model with human preferences, or incorporate new information.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
Limits to computing: A computer scientist explains why even in the age of AI, some problems are just too difficult
In the age of AI, people might wonder if there’s anything computers can’t do. The answer is yes. In fact, there are numerous problems that are beyond the reach of even the most powerful computers.
Comments / 0