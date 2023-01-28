Artificial Intelligence (AI) Researchers From The Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Microsoft Propose A Framework To Alleviate The Talking Face Generation Problem Using Memories

Due to their capacity to produce text comparable to human-written material and their versatility in various natural language processing (NLP) applications, large language models (LLMs) have become extremely popular in recent years. These models can now discover correlations and patterns in natural language text that were previously impossible. As a result, several practical applications have been created, including question-answering, text summarization, and language translation. The availability of a lot of data for LLMs to train on has been one of the main contributing elements to their success. These models may now be trained thanks to the accessibility of potent hardware like graphics processing units (GPUs) quickly. The success of LLMs has also been significantly influenced by their capacity to be tailored to certain needs. By training a pre-trained model on a smaller dataset relevant to that purpose, programmers may modify it to perform a particular goal, such as sentiment analysis or text categorization. As a result, several NLP-based apps that may be quickly tailored to certain activities and use cases have been created.

3 DAYS AGO