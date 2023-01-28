ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set

In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
TMZ.com

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Us Weekly

A Guide to Ray Romano’s Family: Meet His Wife, Brothers and 4 Children

Doting dad on and off the screen! Ray Romano is best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond but most fans don’t know that the sitcom took inspiration from the comedian’s real-life family. The standup comedian was born in 1957 to Luciana and Albert Romano. Ray has two siblings, brothers Richard and Robert, who […]
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
SheKnows

Salma Hayek Looks Like a Real-Life Mermaid in This Bewitching Sea Foam Dress That’s Leaving Us Totally Flustered

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Salma Hayek has been everywhere lately from the Golden Globes red carpet to the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, but she took some time over the weekend to celebrate her friends’ walk down the aisle. The 56-year-old star took a dazzling turn in a Giambattista Valli gown that surely turned every head at Marc Anthony’s wedding to Nadia Ferreira.  The dress was soft and feminine in a sea-foam green pastel with flowing material that draped gorgeously down her shapely body....
Corydon Times-Republican

Original Wednesday Addams star Lisa Loring has died aged 64

Original Wednesday Addams star Lisa Loring has died aged 64. Lisa Loring - who was the first to play Wednesday Addams - died peacefully with her two daughters Vanessa and Marianne by her side after finding fame in the 60s television show 'The Addams Family', based on the comic, after suffering a "massive stroke".
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney

Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
The Independent

Selena Gomez says ‘shaky’ hands are a side-effect of her lupus medication after fans raise concern

Selena Gomez has reiterated her lupus diagnosis to fans after they pointed out how her hands were “shaking” in a recent TikTok video.The 30-year-old singer-songwriter shared a makeup and skincare tutorial the social media platform earlier this month, paired with Miley Cyrus’ song “Never Be Me”.In the clip, the Only Murders in the Building actor’s hands appeared to be unsteady as she applied a skincare product to a sponge.Worried fans commented on the video after noticing her hands were shaking. One person wrote: Why areeeee you shaking so bad @selenagomez Are…..you ok….?Another added: “I hope you’re okay babe. You’re...

Comments / 0

Community Policy