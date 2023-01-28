ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Star Wars fans probably remember the character “Boba Fett”. Lawton community members had the chance to meet the actor who brought the beloved character to life. Daniel Logan is best known for his portrayal in the 2002 film, Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

After Hours with Cade Episode 3: Chloe Montana

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton is the fifth largest city in the state, but breaking into the music industry as a musician living in Oklahoma can be a harrowing feat. On After Hours with Cade, we sit with local artists to discuss Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma’s impact on their career and how it’s helped shape their artistry.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Learning Tree Academy holds “Parade of Nations”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Teachers at the Learning Tree Academy held the school’s annual week-long activity highlighting the different cultures around the world. During the week, students spent time learning about the country assigned to their classroom. They participated in activities ranging from art projects to dances, all while...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

MacArthur High School Crowns Mr. MHS 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School held its annual Mr. MHS Assembly to determine which senior will be crowned the top senior male, a role model for other students, on Friday, January 27. The theme for this year was The Rise of the Highlander, Episode 2023 of the Star...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.

If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Stephens County Humane Society debuts remodeled cattery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Want to hang out with a cat, but not sure if you want to adopt? The perfect place just opened up in Stephens County. The newly redesigned cattery was created with a goal to give the cats a fresh new space to live until they find their forever home.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Language barrier leaves alleged victim feeling unheard

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family and restaurant staff are speaking out after their chef was recently hit by a car. He was reportedly walking north of 38th street to the neighborhood Walmart on Lee when hit by a car. “We got a notice about an hour later to...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fort Sill graduates roughly 150 soldiers from Basic Training

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Good news from Fort Sill, officials say roughly 150 trainees graduated basic training on Friday. Fort Sill held a ceremony at the Cache Creek Chapel. The soldiers will now go on to various Advanced Individual Training Schools which include Field and Air Defense Artillery, the medical field, and intelligence.
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

PSO preparing for transmission improvement project

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is getting ready to improve the local transmission system. PSO’s East Lawton Transmission Improvements Project will focus on a major power line that starts at southeast 60th street and Gore and runs through to a substation on Fort Sill. The...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton NAACP chapter releases statement regarding Tyre Nichols’ death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Responses have been released from across the country in response to the beating and death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Following the release of police bodycam video, the Lawton chapter of the NAACP released a statement as well on Friday, January 27. In the press release,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fort Sill honors retiring service members and civilian workers

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Service members and civilian workers were recognized for their service in a retirement ceremony on Fort Sill. A retirement ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Cache Creek Chapel. Service members and civilian workers were all honored for their hard work and achievements. Sgt. 1st...
FORT SILL, OK
Z94

Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma

Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Commissioners meeting held in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Commission met today inside the courthouse. Commissioners discussed several issues including cooperative agreements and roadwork maintenance. In an executive session, they also spoke on matters concerning the safety and security of inmates at the Stephens County Jail. County Commissioner of District One, Kreg...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Duncan names new Police Chief

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) -The City of Duncan has announced Acting-Police Chief Bo Walker will be taking over the full time job. In November, Walker was named Acting Chief after longtime Police Chief Danny Ford announced his retirement. Walker is a 31-year veteran of law enforcement and has served numerous roles...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Marshalls Service identified a man arrested in Lawton Thursday night. The Lawton Police Department assisted Marshalls in the arrest of 21 year old Chase Buchanan. Marshalls arrested him on three warrants out of Canadian County from 2020 and 2021, including charges of discharging a...
LAWTON, OK

