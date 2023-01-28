ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Tops St. Albert in Boy’s Hoops

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ge4FS_0kUEf9PW00

(Atlantic) Four players scoring double-figures led Atlantic to a 68-50 win over St. Albert on Friday night at Atlantic.

Colton Rasmussen led Atlantic with 20 points, Nolan Waters and Jackson McLaren 14, and Caden Andersen finished with 12.

Colton Rasmussen’s three-point basket pushed the Trojans to a 9-6 lead, extended it to 17-8 at the end of the first quarter, and never trailed. Atlantic took a 30-22 lead at the half.

Colton Rasmussen’s three-point basket pushed the Trojans to 9-6 lead, and never trailed after that. The Trojans led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter, and 30-22 at the break.

The Trojans built a large lead in the second half. Nolan Waters, Caden Andersen, and Colton Rasmussen each knocked down long-range shots steering the Trojans to a 54-33 advantage at the end of three quarters, rolled to a 59-39 fourth quarter lead, both coaches cleared their respective benches, the reserves duked it out for the remainder of the contest, and the result a 68-50 win for Atlantic.

Three players finished in double-figures for St. Albert. Noah Narmi came off the bench and led the team with 17-points, Colin Lillie, 14, and Jaxon Lehnen, 10.

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Levi passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shannon Goeser Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 85 year old Shannon Goeser of Council Bluffs will be Tuesday, January 31st at 11AM at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Monday, January 30th from 5PM to 8PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. A Wake Service will be at 7PM. Burial will be at the Harlan Cemetery at a later date. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mary Earith-Nielsen Obituary

A Memorial Service for 71 year old Mary Earith-Nielsen, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kirkman Community Building in Kirkman, Iowa. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Tabor, Iowa on April 8 at 1:00 p.m. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
KIMT

Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.

He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

James “Jimmy” Brannan Obituary

James “Jimmy” Charles Brannan, age 74, of Audubon, IA, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon, IA.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

UPDATED (5:35 p.m.) Fire Destroys and Atlantic Home

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Fire Department responded to a house fire at 901 Birch Street in Atlantic just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday. C.J. Adams owns the home. Adams tells KSOM/KS95 News three adults and one child were in the house and smelled smoke. Adams says firefighters continue to hosed down...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Larry Mulford Obituary

Funeral Services for 79 year old Larry Mulford of Audubon will be Monday, January 30th at 2PM at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
KCCI.com

Jefferson police searching for missing 13-year-old

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Jefferson police are asking for help finding a missing teenage girl. Police are looking for 13-year-old Claritza "Aryani" Flores Vasquez. Officers say she has been reported missing since 1 a.m. Monday. She was last seen wearing sparkly blue shorts. She lives with her parents on North...
JEFFERSON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Machine Shed Fire North of Massena

(Massena) Fire Fighters from Anita, Massena, and Cumberland were called to a Machine Shed Fire on Oxford Road north of Massena. The call went out just after 11:30 a.m. this morning. The Cumberland Fire Department was allowed to disregard shortly after the call went out.
MASSENA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. On Wednesday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Jayme Illene Rowe of Council Bluffs on a warrant for probation violation. Authorities set her bond at $15,000. Mills County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Marc Dale Farrell of Pacific Junction on...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy