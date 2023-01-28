Atlantic Tops St. Albert in Boy’s Hoops

(Atlantic) Four players scoring double-figures led Atlantic to a 68-50 win over St. Albert on Friday night at Atlantic.

Colton Rasmussen led Atlantic with 20 points, Nolan Waters and Jackson McLaren 14, and Caden Andersen finished with 12.

Colton Rasmussen’s three-point basket pushed the Trojans to 9-6 lead, and never trailed after that. The Trojans led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter, and 30-22 at the break.

The Trojans built a large lead in the second half. Nolan Waters, Caden Andersen, and Colton Rasmussen each knocked down long-range shots steering the Trojans to a 54-33 advantage at the end of three quarters, rolled to a 59-39 fourth quarter lead, both coaches cleared their respective benches, the reserves duked it out for the remainder of the contest, and the result a 68-50 win for Atlantic.

Three players finished in double-figures for St. Albert. Noah Narmi came off the bench and led the team with 17-points, Colin Lillie, 14, and Jaxon Lehnen, 10.