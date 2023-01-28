Girls Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 27th
Girls Scores
Corner Conference
Stanton 86, Essex 31
Fremont-Mills 46, Sidney 33
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 51, Shenandoah 50
Atlantic 48, St. Albert 35
Harlan 58, Creston 53 (2 OT)
Lewis Central 75, Kuemper Catholic 43
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Abraham Lincoln 45
Bishop Heelan 87, SC West 50
LeMars 61, Thomas Jefferson 22
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 67, East Union 35
Lenox 49, Wayne 38
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Bedford 35
Nodaway Valley 80, SE Warren 36
Central Decatur 59, SW Valley 46
Raccoon River Conference
ADM 45, Boone 34
Bondurant-Farrar 50, Carlisle 47
Ballard 51, Carroll 42
Winterset 49, Gilbert 46
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 83, Boyer Valley 42
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, Ar-We-Va 31
Woodbine 57, Paton-Churdan 18
West Central Activities Conference
Earlham 55, Madrid 29
Van Meter 50, West Central Valley 27
DM Christian 58, Ogden 49
Interstate-35 44, ACGC 32
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 40, Audubon 32
Logan-Magnolia 51, AHSTW 39
Tri-Center 51, Missouri Valley 28
Treynor 63, IKM-Manning 20
Non-Conference
East Mills 52, Riverside 29
SC East 61, Glenwood 55
Stats
AHSTW
AHSTW dropped a 51-39 decision against Logan-Magnolia. Ellie Peterson had 16 points and 6 rebounds. Ella Langer scored 10.
Atlantic
Audubon
The Wheelers gave Class 2A #7 a run for their money, but fell short 40-32. Madi Steckler scored 12 points and Rylee Brittain had 8.
CAM
The Cougars beat Boyer Valley 83-42, increasing their scoring by 49 points from the night prior in a loss to Stanton. Eva Steffensen submitted 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. Meredith Rich scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Reese Snyder scored 11.
Harlan
Nodaway Valley
Lindsey Davis continues her sizzling season with a 32 point outing in the Wolverine’s 80-36 win over SE Warren. Izzy Eisbach dropped 22 points and Jorja Holliday scored 11. Nodaway Valley led 27-7 after one quarter and outscored the Warhawks 26-4 in the 3rd.
Stanton
Marleigh Johnson reached 1,000 career points as the Viqueens improve to 16-2. They beat Essex 86-31. Johnson had 23 on Friday. Jenna Stephens added 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 steals. Hannah Olson posted 16 points and 6 rebounds.
