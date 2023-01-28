Girls Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 27th

Girls Scores

Corner Conference

Stanton 86, Essex 31

Fremont-Mills 46, Sidney 33

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 51, Shenandoah 50

Atlantic 48, St. Albert 35

Harlan 58, Creston 53 (2 OT)

Lewis Central 75, Kuemper Catholic 43

Missouri River Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Abraham Lincoln 45

Bishop Heelan 87, SC West 50

LeMars 61, Thomas Jefferson 22

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 67, East Union 35

Lenox 49, Wayne 38

Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Bedford 35

Nodaway Valley 80, SE Warren 36

Central Decatur 59, SW Valley 46

Raccoon River Conference

ADM 45, Boone 34

Bondurant-Farrar 50, Carlisle 47

Ballard 51, Carroll 42

Winterset 49, Gilbert 46

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 83, Boyer Valley 42

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, Ar-We-Va 31

Woodbine 57, Paton-Churdan 18

West Central Activities Conference

Earlham 55, Madrid 29

Van Meter 50, West Central Valley 27

DM Christian 58, Ogden 49

Interstate-35 44, ACGC 32

Western Iowa Conference

Underwood 40, Audubon 32

Logan-Magnolia 51, AHSTW 39

Tri-Center 51, Missouri Valley 28

Treynor 63, IKM-Manning 20

Non-Conference

East Mills 52, Riverside 29

SC East 61, Glenwood 55

Stats

AHSTW

AHSTW dropped a 51-39 decision against Logan-Magnolia. Ellie Peterson had 16 points and 6 rebounds. Ella Langer scored 10.

Atlantic

Audubon

The Wheelers gave Class 2A #7 a run for their money, but fell short 40-32. Madi Steckler scored 12 points and Rylee Brittain had 8.

CAM

The Cougars beat Boyer Valley 83-42, increasing their scoring by 49 points from the night prior in a loss to Stanton. Eva Steffensen submitted 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. Meredith Rich scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Reese Snyder scored 11.

Harlan

Nodaway Valley

Lindsey Davis continues her sizzling season with a 32 point outing in the Wolverine’s 80-36 win over SE Warren. Izzy Eisbach dropped 22 points and Jorja Holliday scored 11. Nodaway Valley led 27-7 after one quarter and outscored the Warhawks 26-4 in the 3rd.

Stanton

Marleigh Johnson reached 1,000 career points as the Viqueens improve to 16-2. They beat Essex 86-31. Johnson had 23 on Friday. Jenna Stephens added 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 steals. Hannah Olson posted 16 points and 6 rebounds.