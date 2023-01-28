Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
The woman is certain her late spouse is in a promo video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Comments / 0