RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With layers of butter and dough, a croissant is a staple at most bakeries. At Pistachio Pie Bakery, Rachelle Steinback spends days making croissants. Stienback says, one day is spent making the dough and butter books and the next day is when they start laminating the dough. Laminating the dough is folding the dough over and over, creating the layers in a croissant. Finally, the croissants are baked and set out for customers on day three.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO