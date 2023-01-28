ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Corydon Times-Republican

Original Wednesday Addams star Lisa Loring has died aged 64

Original Wednesday Addams star Lisa Loring has died aged 64. Lisa Loring - who was the first to play Wednesday Addams - died peacefully with her two daughters Vanessa and Marianne by her side after finding fame in the 60s television show 'The Addams Family', based on the comic, after suffering a "massive stroke".
Corydon Times-Republican

Julie Bowen's Harry Styles crush

Julie Bowen propositioned Harry Styles at his LA concert, by holding up a sign saying: "Harry I'm old, but I know what I'm doing."
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.

