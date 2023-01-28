Read full article on original website
Original Wednesday Addams star Lisa Loring has died aged 64
Original Wednesday Addams star Lisa Loring has died aged 64. Lisa Loring - who was the first to play Wednesday Addams - died peacefully with her two daughters Vanessa and Marianne by her side after finding fame in the 60s television show 'The Addams Family', based on the comic, after suffering a "massive stroke".
Meghan Trainor only fights with her husband about food
Meghan Trainor only fights with her husband about food. Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara "only fight" about food because he interested in dipping sauces.
Julie Bowen's Harry Styles crush
Julie Bowen propositioned Harry Styles at his LA concert, by holding up a sign saying: "Harry I'm old, but I know what I'm doing."
John Easterling pays tribute to 'magic' late wife Dame Olivia Newton-John
John Easterling pays tribute to 'magic' late wife Dame Olivia Newton-John. Dame Olivia Newton-John's widower John Easterling has reflected on the 'Grease' star's "magic" as he paid tribute to her at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Pamela Anderson: Hugh Hefner is the only man to treat me with respect
Pamela Anderson: Hugh Hefner is the only man to treat me with respect. Pamela Anderson says that the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner is the only man to treat her with "complete and utter respect".
