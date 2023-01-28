Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
Yardbarker
Messi shares just why he has not yet re-watched Argentina’s 2022 World Cup Final win over France
It has been well over a month since the Argentina national team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup following its thrilling final win over France. Plenty of Argentinians have since re-watched the final a multitude of times, but Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has not yet done so once. During...
Messi regrets controversy against Dutch at the World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi regretted his testy exchanges with the Netherlands coach and players during their controversial quarterfinal in Qatar, he said in an interview aired on Monday. Messi gave his first interview since lifting the trophy in December to radio Urbana Play of...
sportszion.com
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States
The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
When the FA Cup fourth-round docket became concrete, there was little chance any recap of the round would start with anything other than the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal. That little chance, fittingly, might’ve been Welsh side Wrexham AFC. Premier League fixtures | Newcastle buys Gordon ]. American...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Yardbarker
PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan
Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
BBC
Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad: Hosts lose ground in title race after goalless stalemate
Real Madrid lost ground in the La Liga title race as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Real Sociedad. The result left Madrid five points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who won at Girona on Saturday and three points clear of third-placed Sociedad. Brazil winger Vinicius Junior...
FOX Sports
Beterbiev stops Yarde to retain world light-heavy belts
LONDON (AP) — Artur Beterbiev successfully held his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts when he stopped English challenger Anthony Yarde in the eighth round on Saturday. Beterbiev improved his record to 19-0 with his 19th knockout after taking charge from the seventh round at Wembley Arena. The Montreal-based...
Liga MX: Diego Lainez trades Europe for Mexico, Club America force season's first coach firing and more
Week 4 of the Liga MX Clausura saw another El Tri star leave Europe for Mexico, the season's first coach firing, a new No. 1 and more.
FOX Sports
Bayern Munich winless in 2023 and searching for answers
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich hasn’t won a game yet this year. The Bavarian powerhouse has seen its Bundesliga lead shrink from four points before the World Cup to just one since the league’s return. Three draws in three games — all 1-1 — to Leipzig, Cologne,...
FOX Sports
Madrid frustrated by Sociedad, loses ground to Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid lost ground to Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league after a 0-0 home draw with third-place Real Sociedad on Sunday. Madrid squandered chance after chance, with Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Karim Benzema all unable to find the target despite some clear opportunities throughout the game at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now
The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
NBC Sports
USMNT battles to draw against Colombia to close out January camp
Interim USMNT boss Anthony Hudson saw his youthful and MLS-heavy side draw 0-0 with Colombia on Saturday as they closed out their January camp. Paxten Aaronson went close twice in the first half, while Matthew Hoppe was also played in but couldn’t get enough power on his effort. Walker Zimmerman came close to winning it in the second half but he got his header all wrong from close range as the cross was just behind him. Jesus Ferreira was also set up in the box but he was crowded out.
Napoli's 13, Iheanacho's 17 and Inaki Williams' 251: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
FOX Sports
Martínez nets 2 as Inter fights back to beat Cremonese 2-1
MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez's rich vein of scoring form produced two more goals to help Inter Milan win at bottom club Cremonese 2-1 and move into second spot in Serie A on Saturday. Cremonese took a surprise lead with a stunning strike from David Okereke but Martínez...
Manchester United’s Brazilian revolution is taking flight
Erik ten Hag thought of the Manchester weather and shrugged. “It’s no Copacabana, eh?” he said. Definitely not, but, instead of the Rio de Janeiro beach, there was a Brazilian party of sorts on the more sodden turf of Old Trafford. Antony got his first assist for Manchester United. Fred scored with a backheel flick; for half a second of his career, if no more, he looked the heir to Ronaldinho. Casemiro scored a double that, for those who remember previous flagship South American signings, brought him level with Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria on four United goals.Three...
Tri-City Herald
Colorado Rapids sign Brondby’s Andreas Maxso as Designated Player
The Colorado Rapids have added their second Designated Player (DP) this offseason in the form of Danish defender Andreas Maxsø. Maxsø joins from Brøndby IF on a three-year contract through the 2025 MLS season with a club option on 2026, sitting alongside French forward Kevin Cabral as one of two DPs. The Rapids still have one more spot to fill ahead of the 2023 campaign.
FOX Sports
Cancelo could leave Man City amid link with Bayern Munich
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joao Cancelo might have played his last game for Manchester City. The Portugal fullback has reportedly traveled to Bayern Munich ahead of a potential loan move to the German champions, who would have an option to buy Cancelo for 70 million euros ($76 million). Cancelo,...
Football Australia announce Graham Arnold will coach the Socceroos to the 2026 World Cup
FIFA World Cup hero Graham Arnold will continue on as Socceroos coach after guiding the Australians out of the group stage for the just the second time in history - but not everyone is impressed
Comments / 0