ottumwaradio.com
Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust
A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
cbs2iowa.com
IT crews investigating disruption of UIHC websites Tuesday
IT crews are investigating why University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics websites were knocked down Tuesday afternoon. Websites for UIHC, UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, and Carver College of Medicine were all down around 2:45 Tuesday. In an update at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, a UIHC spokesperson tells Iowa's News Now...
cbs2iowa.com
Snowmobiler falls through the ice Sunday on the Coralville Reservoir
Someone riding a snowmobile fell through the ice at the Coralville Reservoir Sunday evening, according to officials from North Liberty. The rider went in the water just south of the Mehaffey Bridge Road bridge around 5 p.m. North Liberty firefighters were able to get the person out of the water using ice rescue suits, a rapid deployment craft and ropes.
cbs2iowa.com
Seventh Annual Beat the Bitter kicks off in North Liberty
North Liberty — Sunday evening, the City of North Liberty kicked off their Seventh Annual Beat the Bitter, a series of free and public events, with Beat the Bitter's Fire & Ice in Penn Meadows Park:. Fire performances. Ice sculptures. Carriage rides. Free giveaways. Games. Fireworks. This year's first...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa to honor Chris Street Tuesday night, 30 years after his death
IOWA CITY, Iowa — When Iowa host Northwestern Tuesday night, the Hawkeyes will honor Chris Street, the former Hawkeye basketball star who died during the 1993 season in a car crash. The game will be Chris Street Remembrance Day, like it had been scheduled on January 18 until the...
cbs2iowa.com
Sandfort, Rebraca spark Iowa past Northwestern, 86-70
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Peyton Sandfort and Filip Rebraca combined to score 20 points over the final seven minutes of the game to allow Iowa to pull away from Northwestern for an 86-70 victory on Tuesday night. The Big Ten Conference game was originally scheduled for Jan. 18...
cbs2iowa.com
ON THIS DAY: Emotional return home for '93 Hawkeyes following the death of Chris Street
30 years ago Tuesday, an emotional group of Hawkeye basketball players outplayed one of the best teams in college basketball at the time, the Fab Five. On January 31, 1993, Iowa hosted the Michigan Wolverines in its first home game since the tragic death of Chris Street. He had died a few weeks prior on January 19, 1993.
cbs2iowa.com
Caitlin Clark earns another Big Ten Player of the Week honor
Caitlin Clark did it again. The Hawkeye junior shared the Big Ten Player of the Week honors with Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes. Clark lead Iowa to an upset win over No. 2 Ohio State, securing a historic triple double (28 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists). She followed that performance up with almost another triple double against Nebraska, scoring 33 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and getting nine assists.
