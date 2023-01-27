Read full article on original website
Alamogordo Cheerleading Tiger Boys Beat Gadsden Tiger Signs and WrestlingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSAlabama State
snead.edu
Boaz guardsman receives $2,000 ACCS Workforce Scholarship to Snead State Community College
BOAZ, Ala. – Snead State Community College hosted a Military and Veterans College, Career and Apprenticeship Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 26, where Jabin Adams, 26, of Boaz, won a $2,000 scholarship. The workshop, held in partnership with the Alabama Community College System and the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
Pellet gun found on CHS campus
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a pellet gun was found in a Cullman High School trash can during the weekend’s cleaning, school administrators are investigating what is thought to be an isolated incident. “The administrators at Cullman High School are reviewing camera footage from Friday in the area where the pellet gun was located,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff shared with The Tribune. “I want to thank the cleaning crew for reporting this as well as the administration’s transparency and swiftness with the matter. Possession of a weapon on school grounds is against the law and will lead to a recommendation to the board of education for expulsion from school (Code of Alabama Section 16-1-24.10). We encourage parents to share any information they may have about this situation with the school administration.” Any guardian, parent or student with any information is encouraged to contact school administration.
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama pharmacies seeing shortage of diabetes drugs after gaining popularity for weight loss online
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A nationwide shortage of drugs that treat diabetes and prevent cardiovascular disease is hitting Alabama. Ralph Sorrell, a pharmacist at Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook, said patients using GLP-1 injectable medicines like Ozempic lose 10-15% of their body weight. The drugs have recently gained popularity on social media for their weight loss effects. Sorrell said the demand is too great for the supply. Many are turning to Teledocs to be prescribed, which Sorrell said skews distribution.
Local organizations to address Moody landfill fire concerns at Environmental Management Commission meeting
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Several organizations intend to attend the upcoming Environmental Management Commission meeting on Feb 10, 2023, to request that they be allowed to make presentations to the commission on the subject of the landfill fire in St. Clair County, environmental attorney David A. Ludder announced. The organizations […]
Foundry Farm unveils new chapel
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – More than 175 people attended the ribbon cutting for the new chapel at The Foundry Farm near Holly Pond on Sunday, Jan. 22. The Foundry Ministries Chief Development Officer Joey Daly said the ministry is grateful to everyone who contributed to the project. “The support from the community we received by coming together to address this critical need for our organization will have a lasting impact on hundreds (if not thousands) of individuals for the years to come,” Daly said. “We are excited and extremely thankful.” Daly said the chapel is ready to go and will be used as a place of worship and as an educational/multi-use space. He said Bible study leader Stanley Dye was a catalyst for the chapel project. “Through the design and ultimate construction of the facility, he was at the center of everything,” Daly said. “There are too many others to name. This was a true community effort by our friends and supporters in the Cullman community.” The chapel is located on the property of The Foundry Farm at 575 County Road 1676, Cullman, AL 35058.
wvtm13.com
Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested
ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community. A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately. “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Hartselle Enquirer
Crestwood Shopping Center sold to Florida investment company
Hartselle’s Crestwood Shopping Center was acquired in December by an investment company based in Nashville and operating out of Sunrise, Fla. The shopping center offers 102,633 square feet of retail space anchored by Kroger and was the former home of the Hartselle annex of the Morgan County Courthouse. Harbor...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child
An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child. Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s...
WAAY-TV
U.S. Space & Rocket Center in charge of laying down Saturn IB rocket for NASA to remove
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is in charge of the timeline for taking down the Saturn IB rocket. While we still don’t know when exactly that will happen, people in the area are already dreading it. "I’m going to miss it," Christian Noe said. People in North...
WAFF
1 person killed in Marshall County wreck
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead in Marshall County wreck that temporarily blocked Alabama 75
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has confirmed a male driver died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that temporarily blocked part of Alabama 75. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported the crash happened about 1:55 p.m. near the intersection of Alabama 75 with Horton-Nixon Chapel Road in Horton.
southerntorch.com
Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
$16,000 reward offered in shooting death of young Huntsville aerospace engineer
The reward is now $16,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a 27-year-old Huntsville aerospace engineer hit by bullets fired into his apartment. Andrew Gilliam, 27, died Jan. 4 at Huntsville Hospital after being rushed from his Sunlake Apartments residence off Zeirdt Road, police...
Unzipped: Hampton Cove, AL, 35763
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Each area within The Tennessee Valley has a different vibe. This month, we unzip the 35763, focusing on the Hampton Cove area. "I think that within the City of Huntsville, Madison, Hampton Cove, all of them offer a different flavor in communities and for us here in Hampton Cove I think it's one of nature," said Engel & Völkers Real Estate Advisor, Bernie Tomkies.
