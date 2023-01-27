Read full article on original website
Related
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals the Worst Mistake Jamie Dutton Has Ever Made
Part of what makes Wes Bentley‘s Yellowstone character Jamie Dutton so captivating is that he is so inherently flawed. Across five seasons of Yellowstone, Jamie Dutton has made mistake after mistake, intentionally or not. Now, with the hit Western drama on a months-long hiatus, Wes Bentley has revealed Jamie Dutton’s worst mistake in the series so far.
Morgan Freeman Cast in ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Series ‘Lioness’￼
Following the news that Nicole Kidman will be starring in the new series Lioness, it has been reported that Morgan Freeman has also been cast in Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama. According to Deadline, Morgan Freeman will be playing Edwin Mullins, who is the United States Secretary...
‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Left Los Angeles for Wyoming
When Taylor Sheridan asked Harrison Ford to take the lead role in his newest Yellowstone spinoff 1923, he didn’t have... The post ‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Left Los Angeles for Wyoming appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Hoped to Cast Princess Diana in ‘The Bodyguard 2’
There was once a sequel to The Bodyguard in the works that would have put Princess Diana of Wales in the role of Frank Farmer’s love interest. While it may sound like a rumor, the story came straight from the mouth of the original star, Kevin Costner. In 2019,...
Yellowstone Fan Theory Suggests Jamie Dutton Is Going To Take Out… Summer?
The Yellowstone Season 5 mid-season finale was a bit of a bummer once we found out that the show wouldn’t be returning until this coming summer, but nevertheless, we know the second half of the season is going to bring some fireworks. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her adopted...
Military.com
'Yellowstone' Creator Filming Espionage Drama Series About a Marine Who's Out of Options
Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer who created "Yellowstone," has started production on yet another series at the Paramount+ streaming service. "Lioness" tells the story of a young Marine who's recruited to make friends with the daughter of a terrorist in a scheme to bring the organization down from within.
thedigitalfix.com
Harrison Ford isn’t sure Yellowstone is “television”
Harrison Ford is one of Hollywood’s biggest names, having starred in flick such as the Star Wars movies, the Indiana Jones movies, and more. However, when it comes to TV, the star doesn’t have many credits. Even though the TV series 1923 marks the actor’s first regular drama show appearance, Ford doesn’t seem to count the Yellowstone prequel show as part of the medium.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Yellowstone’ creator making Marine Corps spy series
The creator of the hit series “Yellowstone” has started production on a new series with Paramount+ based on a Marine who infiltrates a terrorist organization to bring it down from the inside. Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer of the blockbuster “Yellowstone” streaming series, is back with “Lioness,”...
NewsTalk 95.5
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0