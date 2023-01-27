ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

wegotthiscovered.com

John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
Kicker 102.5

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With

Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
thedigitalfix.com

Harrison Ford isn’t sure Yellowstone is “television”

Harrison Ford is one of Hollywood’s biggest names, having starred in flick such as the Star Wars movies, the Indiana Jones movies, and more. However, when it comes to TV, the star doesn’t have many credits. Even though the TV series 1923 marks the actor’s first regular drama show appearance, Ford doesn’t seem to count the Yellowstone prequel show as part of the medium.
americanmilitarynews.com

‘Yellowstone’ creator making Marine Corps spy series

The creator of the hit series “Yellowstone” has started production on a new series with Paramount+ based on a Marine who infiltrates a terrorist organization to bring it down from the inside. Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer of the blockbuster “Yellowstone” streaming series, is back with “Lioness,”...
