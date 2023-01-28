Read full article on original website
Related
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Enjoys Box Office Record Opening for a Hindi Film, Marks Bollywood Rebound
The Shah Rukh Khan-starring spy adventure film “Pathaan” has smashed local records for a Hindi film on its first day of release. The strong opening is positive news for Hindi-language Bollywood, which had suffered a dearth of hits last year and was somewhat overshadowed by a string of blockbuster titles from the regional language industries in South India. “Pathaan” also underlines the enduring appeal of Khan, who is arguably India’s biggest male film star, but had been absent from screens as a leading man since 2018. Produced by Yash Raj Films, “Pathaan” had gross revenues of INR679 million ($8.32 million) in...
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Juggernaut Unstoppable at Box Office
UPDATE: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” is proving to be unstoppable at the global box office. The spy action film has grossed $66.5 million after five days of release, per producers Yash Raj Films. On day five, a Sunday, the film collected $8.5 million in India and $5.1 million internationally. PREVIOUSLY: Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” has grossed $52.6 million after four days on release. The film collected $7.8 million in India and $6.3 million internationally on its fourth day, per producers Yash Raj Films. Meanwhile, Vox Cinemas, the cinema arm of the Majid Al Futtaim group, reports that “Pathaan” has...
Pathaan review – daft Shah Rukh Khan spy caper is more fun than Bond
The Bollywood megastar plays an unfeasibly ripped agent brought out of retirement to foil the fiendish terror plots of Outfit X
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
‘House of the Dragon’ Wins Best TV Series at Golden Globes
In its eight season run on HBO, Game of Thrones won 0 Golden Globes for Best TV Series, Drama. House of the Dragon has already topped it. This year’s Golden Globe for Best TV Series, Drama, went to House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that recently concluded its first season on HBO and HBO Max. The show was a ratings smash, critically acclaimed, and now it is a Golden Globe winner. The series beat out fellow nominees Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), Ozark (Netflix), and Severance (Apple TV+).
Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Kahn Is Richer Than Tom Cruise and George Clooney
If you're a fan of Bollywood, that automatically makes you are a fan of legend Shah Rukh Khan. You can't think of one without thinking of the other. After all, he's considered the "King of Bollywood," although we're partial to the nickname "King Khan." (...Get it? Like King Kong? You get it.)
SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List
The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominations Wednesday for its 29th annual SAG Awards as the movie awards season arrives full-steam, coming the same week as last night’s Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Related Story SAG Awards Find A New Home On Netflix in 2024; This Year's Show Will Stream On YouTube Related Story How To Watch 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: Ashley Park & Haley Lu Richardson Set To Announce Related Story SAG Awards 2023: No TV Home Yet For The Annual Fete The marquee ensemble film award category this year features Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s...
11 best Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix movies don't have the best reputation — but these 11 films are critically-acclaimed triumphs that demand a space in your watchlist.
Steven Spielberg thinks The Dark Knight would get a Best Picture nomination if it was released today
One of the best superhero movies of all time wasn't recognised by the Academy
Popculture
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Will Soon Switch Bodies for Amazon
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up for a new twist on the body-swap comedy for Amazon Studios. The project, which does not have a title, will be written and directed by Max Brabakow. The filmmaker previously directed the critically acclaimed Neon/Hulu hit Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti.
Elvis: Where to stream, how to watch Oscar-nominated movie
The 2023 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday, and Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, Elvis, ended up with eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Austin Butler), Cinematography (Mandy Walker) and Film Editing. In the Best Picture category, Elvis is one of 10 films nominated along with: Everything Everywhere All at...
Is Baywatch the series on Netflix? (where to watch Baywatch)
If you grew up in the ’90s, no matter what age you were, then you were completely aware of Baywatch. Whether you watched it, weren’t allowed to watch it, watched it anyway, or saw any of the various parodies of the series, it was an inescapable pop culture phenomenon.
BBC
Golden Globes: Several celebrities announce Covid days after awards
A number of celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19, following appearances at the Golden Globes. Several stars, including Collin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Pfeiffer announced they had contracted the virus in the days following the awards. The Critics Choice Awards, which aired on Sunday, required Covid-19...
SFGate
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. Nikole Hannah-Jones Reflects on the Importance of 'The 1619 Project' as Hulu Docuseries Launches: 'This Is the Work of My Life'. 'The Other Black Girl' at Hulu Adds Shakirah...
tvinsider.com
Apple’s Funny-Sad ‘Shrinking,’ Comedy Star Power (Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez) in Streaming Movies, Roots in Residency, Figure Skating on NBC
Jason Segel stars with Harrison Ford in the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, about a grieving therapist with boundary issues. Eddie Murphy, Julia-Louis Dreyfus and Jonah Hill headline the Netflix comedy You People, while Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel preside over a chaotic Shotgun Wedding in a Prime Video farce. The Roots performs in concert as part of their Kennedy Center residency in a PBS special. NBC devotes the night to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
game-news24.com
The Netflix schedule is January 30-Fevrier 5. New TV & TV: Movies & New TV: Films and New DVDs
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodileis, it is a regular feature of Netflix for January 30th and 5th. On Friday, February 4, the streaming service will add the 2022 musical comedy to its available content. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon from a screenplay by Will Davis. It stars Shawn Mendes, Wilson Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley, Brett Gelman, and Javier Bardem. The movie grossed 104 million dollars at the end of its theatrical run, earning 50 million dollars in production.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson celebrates a reunion that didn’t end in box office disaster on his next bulletproof blockbuster
Like many Hollywood superstars before him, Dwayne Johnson has crafted an inner circle of regular collaborators that he works with on multiple projects, and Jake Kasdan has proven to be one of the most fruitful creative partnerships the A-lister has struck up. The filmmaker directed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle...
SFGate
Lisa Loring, Wednesday in Original ‘Addams Family’ Series, Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, who played the young Wednesday Addams on “The Addams Family” from 1964 to 1966 and also appeared in “As the World Turns,” died Saturday of a stroke, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed. She was 64. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her...
Magazine Dreams review: intense Jonathan Majors performance powers visceral drama
Magazine Dreams sees Jonathan Majors flex his acting and literal muscles in a stunning role as a bodybuilder dealing with mental health and other issues.
Comments / 0