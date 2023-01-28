TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police body-camera video from a deadly shooting this week in Ohio shows officers shooting a man after he walked toward them with a rifle and raised it at them. The footage shows the officers repeatedly calling for the man to drop the gun before they opened fire. Toledo’s interim police chief said on Friday that officers did everything they could, but the situation ended tragically Wednesday. The man’s girlfriend had called 911 and said he was suffering a mental health breakdown and shooting at their front door. A preliminary autopsy found that the man suffered 22 gunshot wounds.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO