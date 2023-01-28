Read full article on original website
fred.
2d ago
I’m sorry, but, alot of these folks don’t want to get jobs or be responsible, they want all of us to take care of them
Reply(3)
5
Jennifer S Fritz
2d ago
I know several people that are homeless that are desperate to get off the street. but there are very few resources to transition back into a apartment. and who wants to hire someone that smells because they don't have access to proper hygiene.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Related
Warming shelters open in Central Texas for this week
Here is an updated list of community centers opening their doors to the public as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Wednesday morning with freezing rain expected. The Moss Rose Community & Development Center in Killeen will be open to the public as a warming shelter until Friday, according to the City of Killeen.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
Carmen DeCruz Trial Day 6: Sister of Dean says he was a great father and more
BELTON, Texas — The trial of former Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz began week two with the sister of Michael Dean taking the stand and the defense attorney claiming there may have been some holes in the investigation of the shooting. DeCruz is accused of killing Michael Dean during...
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
40-year-old woman killed by train in Waco
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department says a 40-year-old woman has died following a collision with a train on Monday, Jan. 30. According to police, emergency medical personnel and officers responded to the crash on South 32nd and Clay Avenue at about 6:48 p.m. Police say when they...
fox7austin.com
Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85
AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.
Records: Pflugerville superintendent told staff he was ‘disgusted’ by former teacher’s comment
School personnel records reveal it was a Texas pastor and eighth-grade teacher who was caught on cell phone video telling Black middle school students “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
CASA Cares: What it means to be a CASA advocate
CENTRAL, Texas — CASA of Coryell and Bell County makes sure every child that has been taken out of their home has someone to care for them. The 85 advocates, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, currently volunteer 10 to 20 hours of their free time to the well-being of the child they're assigned to.
KWTX
4th arrest made in murder of Stanley Wilcox, missing Waco man whose body was found near Baylor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Waco Police on Monday, Jan. 30 announced Alijah Benson, 19, was arrested on Jan. 27 for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Stanley Wilcox. Special Crimes Detectives learned the murder suspects in the case -...
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?
February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Coryell County, TX
Coryell County is located on the Edwards Plateau in the state of Texas. It was named after James Coryell, a frontiersman and Texas Ranger killed by Caddo Indians. James Coryell is just 210 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and is bordered by Hamilton, McLennan, and Lampasas counties. Gatesville is...
Substitute teacher shortage across Austin ISD; vacancies being filled
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is working to combat the teacher shortage crisis that many districts are facing across the country. AISD is seeing a rising demand for substitutes throughout the district, and the distirct is always looking for more. For the 2022-23 school year, AISD...
KVUE
Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin
The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally Saturday at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later.
Warming centers in Temple open as cold, rain rolls in
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Notes | The video below is a previous segment on warming centers in Central Texas. Two warming centers will be open Sunday night, as temperatures and rain start heading down, according to the City of Temple. The Salvation Army, located at 419 W. Ave. G...
Man is searching for the one who sent a message in a bottle found in Lake Belton
BELTON, Texas — Finding a message in a bottle is like finding a needle in a haystack, but one man has discovered over a hundred bottles, tracking down 40 of its senders around the globe. He is now on the hunt for a message in a bottle in Central Texas.
fox44news.com
Waco PD Recognizes Crime Stoppers Awareness Month
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Every January is dedicated to raise awareness for crime stoppers in Texas. An initiative that encourages community members to report crime anonymously. The Waco Crime Stoppers program began in 1981 and has since then assisted law enforcement with crime prevention for over thirty years.
KCEN
Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 10