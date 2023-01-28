ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 10

fred.
2d ago

I’m sorry, but, alot of these folks don’t want to get jobs or be responsible, they want all of us to take care of them

Reply(3)
5
Jennifer S Fritz
2d ago

I know several people that are homeless that are desperate to get off the street. but there are very few resources to transition back into a apartment. and who wants to hire someone that smells because they don't have access to proper hygiene.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Warming shelters open in Central Texas for this week

Here is an updated list of community centers opening their doors to the public as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Wednesday morning with freezing rain expected. The Moss Rose Community & Development Center in Killeen will be open to the public as a warming shelter until Friday, according to the City of Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
WACO, TX
KCEN

40-year-old woman killed by train in Waco

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department says a 40-year-old woman has died following a collision with a train on Monday, Jan. 30. According to police, emergency medical personnel and officers responded to the crash on South 32nd and Clay Avenue at about 6:48 p.m. Police say when they...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85

AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

CASA Cares: What it means to be a CASA advocate

CENTRAL, Texas — CASA of Coryell and Bell County makes sure every child that has been taken out of their home has someone to care for them. The 85 advocates, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, currently volunteer 10 to 20 hours of their free time to the well-being of the child they're assigned to.
BELL COUNTY, TX
US105

Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning

(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
TEXAS STATE
US105

What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
TEXAS STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Coryell County, TX

Coryell County is located on the Edwards Plateau in the state of Texas. It was named after James Coryell, a frontiersman and Texas Ranger killed by Caddo Indians. James Coryell is just 210 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and is bordered by Hamilton, McLennan, and Lampasas counties. Gatesville is...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Substitute teacher shortage across Austin ISD; vacancies being filled

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is working to combat the teacher shortage crisis that many districts are facing across the country. AISD is seeing a rising demand for substitutes throughout the district, and the distirct is always looking for more. For the 2022-23 school year, AISD...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin

The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally Saturday at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Warming centers in Temple open as cold, rain rolls in

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Notes | The video below is a previous segment on warming centers in Central Texas. Two warming centers will be open Sunday night, as temperatures and rain start heading down, according to the City of Temple. The Salvation Army, located at 419 W. Ave. G...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco PD Recognizes Crime Stoppers Awareness Month

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Every January is dedicated to raise awareness for crime stoppers in Texas. An initiative that encourages community members to report crime anonymously. The Waco Crime Stoppers program began in 1981 and has since then assisted law enforcement with crime prevention for over thirty years.
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy