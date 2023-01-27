ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Authorities Forbid Animal Rescue Owners from Being Around Animals

An animal rescue facility in Portland, Oregon has come under fire for animal neglect and abuse. The owners apparently falsified immunization records, faked prescriptions for drugs, and grouped animals with compromised immune systems with the other animals, and the floors of the facility were covered in urine and feces. Please sign this petition to urge authorities to forbid the owners from having or working with animals ever again!
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Share the Love: 175 Glass Hearts Hidden at Tualatin Parks

A program launched by Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department two years ago continues to Share the Love this February. The Share the Love program invites park visitors to search for 175 hand blown glass hearts in Tualatin during the month of February. Here are the details about the 2023 event.
TUALATIN, OR
canbyfirst.com

Brewery, Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar Approved for Backstop Expansion

Christmas came a couple of weeks late for Ken and Lori Arrigotti, owners of the Backstop Bar & Grill, as the Canby Planning Commission on January 9 approved the plans for their long-awaited expansion that would add a brewery, taproom and Italian restaurant with a second-floor rooftop bar and dining terrace to their existing building.
CANBY, OR
tourcounsel.com

Cascade Station | Shopping center in Portland, Oregon

Thanks to its excellent outdoor environment, diversity in stores, extensive gastronomic offers, and discounts in most of its stores. Cascade Station is a good place to visit and clear your mind. In addition, it has comfortable living areas. Featured Shopping Stores: Nordstrom Rack, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Carhartt, Banana Republic, Lane Bryant,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hundreds of Portland city workers plan to strike; city declares emergency

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland city workers are planning to strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the city after months of negotiations. The mayor’s office declared an emergency to prepare for the strike, which would impact many essential services across Portland. A union...
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

This New Tigard Restaurant Specializes in Donburi

For the better part of a decade, if not longer, “bowl restaurants” have proliferated the United States. Restaurants have opened topping piles of rice or other grains with poke, salad fixings, and burrito fillings, often at deli-esque fast-casual counters where diners pick and choose their accoutrement. In Portland, restaurants like Wild Thing, the Whole Bowl, and Feel Good have cornered this market, as well as the city’s various poke bars.
TIGARD, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A slice of paradise for seniors: Beaverton Lodge

Tucked away in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood with spacious grounds and a meandering creek is Beaverton Lodge, a senior community with a welcoming fi replace, large apartments, fine dining, an art gallery, mineral saline pool, close-in to city amenities and residents living their golden years among friends, and even their pets.
BEAVERTON, OR
shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
foodgressing.com

Duck House Chinese Restaurant Portland [Takeout Review]

Duck House Chinese Restaurant is a popular Chinese restaurant in Downtown Portland. The restaurant is chef-owned and operated by Chef Ivan Liu who specializes in Sichuan cuisine. Their menu is quite extensive and appears to have dishes of Sichuan, Shanghai, Cantonese and American-Chinese style. You will find pork soup dumplings;...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
lclark.edu

Students’ Entrepreneurial Ideas Take Shape During Winterim

From January 8 through January 13, nearly 30 Lewis & Clark students immersed themselves in Winterim, a fast-paced and supportive experience that culminated in a pitch competition with $6,000 in cash prizes. During the last week of winter break, while much of the student body was still on vacation, 27...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy