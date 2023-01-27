Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Authorities Forbid Animal Rescue Owners from Being Around Animals
An animal rescue facility in Portland, Oregon has come under fire for animal neglect and abuse. The owners apparently falsified immunization records, faked prescriptions for drugs, and grouped animals with compromised immune systems with the other animals, and the floors of the facility were covered in urine and feces. Please sign this petition to urge authorities to forbid the owners from having or working with animals ever again!
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Share the Love: 175 Glass Hearts Hidden at Tualatin Parks
A program launched by Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department two years ago continues to Share the Love this February. The Share the Love program invites park visitors to search for 175 hand blown glass hearts in Tualatin during the month of February. Here are the details about the 2023 event.
Kohr Explores: Portland boutique sells discounted luxury goods
A new boutique in Portland is offering luxury goods at a fraction of the retail price.
Kid at Portland Winter Light Festival
Kids, along with adults, find joy at the Portland Winter Light Festival, which runs Feb. 3-11 this year.
40,000 Gallons of Vomit-Inducing Sewage and Water Overflow Into Portland Church Parking Lot
After 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot in Portland, Oregon, officials had their hands full. According to local reports, the stomach-churning event occurred on Monday, Jan. 23rd, near the city’s intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. Later, the city officials released a...
canbyfirst.com
Brewery, Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar Approved for Backstop Expansion
Christmas came a couple of weeks late for Ken and Lori Arrigotti, owners of the Backstop Bar & Grill, as the Canby Planning Commission on January 9 approved the plans for their long-awaited expansion that would add a brewery, taproom and Italian restaurant with a second-floor rooftop bar and dining terrace to their existing building.
tourcounsel.com
Cascade Station | Shopping center in Portland, Oregon
Thanks to its excellent outdoor environment, diversity in stores, extensive gastronomic offers, and discounts in most of its stores. Cascade Station is a good place to visit and clear your mind. In addition, it has comfortable living areas. Featured Shopping Stores: Nordstrom Rack, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Carhartt, Banana Republic, Lane Bryant,...
kptv.com
Hundreds of Portland city workers plan to strike; city declares emergency
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland city workers are planning to strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the city after months of negotiations. The mayor’s office declared an emergency to prepare for the strike, which would impact many essential services across Portland. A union...
Have a claw-some time at Portland’s first Cat Extravaganza
The Cat Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5.
'Fried Egg I'm in Love' food cart operation scrambled by egg poachers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thief stole dozens of eggs from a popular Portland sandwich shop that heavily relies on them for business. Fried Egg I'm in Love owner Jace Krause said someone stole eight or nine dozen eggs from the food cart near North Mississippi Avenue and North Skidmore Street.
Eater
This New Tigard Restaurant Specializes in Donburi
For the better part of a decade, if not longer, “bowl restaurants” have proliferated the United States. Restaurants have opened topping piles of rice or other grains with poke, salad fixings, and burrito fillings, often at deli-esque fast-casual counters where diners pick and choose their accoutrement. In Portland, restaurants like Wild Thing, the Whole Bowl, and Feel Good have cornered this market, as well as the city’s various poke bars.
A slice of paradise for seniors: Beaverton Lodge
Tucked away in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood with spacious grounds and a meandering creek is Beaverton Lodge, a senior community with a welcoming fi replace, large apartments, fine dining, an art gallery, mineral saline pool, close-in to city amenities and residents living their golden years among friends, and even their pets.
Hopewell House, a hospice offering a place to die in a home-like setting, reopens
Late last week Hopewell House, a Southwest Portland hospice center forced to closed three years ago, reopened and admitted its first new resident. “This monumental,” said Lesley Sacks, the executive director. “We put in a lot of energy to get to this day. And now the real work begins again.”
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
foodgressing.com
Duck House Chinese Restaurant Portland [Takeout Review]
Duck House Chinese Restaurant is a popular Chinese restaurant in Downtown Portland. The restaurant is chef-owned and operated by Chef Ivan Liu who specializes in Sichuan cuisine. Their menu is quite extensive and appears to have dishes of Sichuan, Shanghai, Cantonese and American-Chinese style. You will find pork soup dumplings;...
Channel 6000
Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
lclark.edu
Students’ Entrepreneurial Ideas Take Shape During Winterim
From January 8 through January 13, nearly 30 Lewis & Clark students immersed themselves in Winterim, a fast-paced and supportive experience that culminated in a pitch competition with $6,000 in cash prizes. During the last week of winter break, while much of the student body was still on vacation, 27...
Downtown Portland eyesore about to get makeover
One of downtown Portland’s worst eyesores, O’Bryant Square at Southwest Park Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, is about to get a makeover.
Garden Home group hopes to preserve wetland on Portland Golf Club property
A Garden Home nonprofit spurred by Portland Golf Club's plans to "destroy" a wetland along Fanno Creek Trail is asking the club to work with the community to find a better solution.
