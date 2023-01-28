Read full article on original website
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Kane Brown ‘Very Sick,’ Cancels Additional Tour Date
Kane Brown canceled a second-straight date on his European tour, effectively bringing the trek to a premature end. Doctors say the singer won't be able to perform by Tuesday night (Jan. 31), meaning his show in Stockholm, Sweden, has been canceled. This comes after he scrapped a Jan. 29 show slated for Berlin, Germany.
Selena Gomez says ‘shaky’ hands are a side-effect of her lupus medication after fans raise concern
Selena Gomez has reiterated her lupus diagnosis to fans after they pointed out how her hands were “shaking” in a recent TikTok video.The 30-year-old singer-songwriter shared a makeup and skincare tutorial the social media platform earlier this month, paired with Miley Cyrus’ song “Never Be Me”.In the clip, the Only Murders in the Building actor’s hands appeared to be unsteady as she applied a skincare product to a sponge.Worried fans commented on the video after noticing her hands were shaking. One person wrote: Why areeeee you shaking so bad @selenagomez Are…..you ok….?Another added: “I hope you’re okay babe. You’re...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
