Shelby County, TN

Comments

Ray Carter
2d ago

As for me being a Black Man, and then watching five African-American police officers beat that man the way they did, it's sickening and disgusting! Police are Police, it doesn't even matter what the color line is!!!!

K Rob
2d ago

After watching the video yes all of them should be charged to the fullest extent, These officers have done this before just look at how comfortable they were by doing this even on body camera and gave no medical assistance on top of that is criminal behavoir. This will lead to a bigger investigation into the unit and its dealings behind close door becsuse i think this is bigger then what we know or are being told 💯

lou d
2d ago

I cannot imagine his mothers pain. Hearing her son calling for and not being able to save him . A mother’s deepest pain . My heart breaks for her💔

The Associated Press

7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death. Officer Preston Hemphill, who is white, was relieved of duty shortly after Nichols’ Jan. 7 arrest, the police department announced. Later in the day it said another officer had also been relieved, but without naming the person or specifying what role they played in the incident. That brought the total number of Memphis officers who have been disciplined to seven, including the five Black officers who were fired and charged last week with second-degree murder and other offenses in Nichols’ beating and Jan. 10 death. Also Monday, Memphis Fire Department officials announced the dismissal of emergency medical technicians Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker. The EMTs had previously been suspended.
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Tyre Nichols death: Three Memphis fire department staff fired

Three Memphis fire department workers have been fired amid an investigation into a motorist's death that has shocked the US. Officials said two paramedics and a driver who responded to the scene did not provide Mr Nichols adequate care. He was punched, kicked and hit with a baton after being...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

2 Memphis Fire Dept. Employees 'Relieved of Duty' After Tyre Nichols Waited 22 Minutes for Ambulance

"I feel that everyone there should be charged," Nichols' stepfather said, following the 29-year-old Black man's death from injuries days after a traffic stop turned violent Two Memphis Fire Department (MFD) personnel have been temporarily "relieved of duty" in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department announced earlier this week. After footage of the traffic stop that ultimately claimed the 29-year-old Black man's life showed that Nichols waited 22 minutes for an ambulance, MFD spokesperson Qwanesha Ward said the two employees under investigation were "involved in...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Denver

Gov. Polis, multiple law enforcement agencies react to release of Tyre Nichols' footage

Multiple law enforcement agencies and Governor Jared Polis issued strong statements on the release of the bodycam footage that showcased the violent arrest and death of 29-year-old, Tyre Nichols.The footage initially shows Nichols being arrested by five former Memphis police officers, who were a part of the SCORPION Unit. The video sent nationwide outrage and prompted mostly non-violent protests around the U.S.Memphis PD's SCORPION Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods is a special task force deemed for patrolling high-crime areas throughout the city. Since news broke surrounding the death of Nichols' the SCORPION Unit...
MEMPHIS, TN
