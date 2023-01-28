ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Libby Shively McAvoy

Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety

We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.
psychologytoday.com

Self-Sabotage: Which Parts of Ourselves Are We Fighting?

Self-sabotage is when someone consciously or unconsciously acts against their own best interests and blocks their way to success. A person's struggle with self-sabotage can be framed as an inner battle between parts of themselves. Holistic therapeutic approaches to the self include Jung's "active imagination" technique, Gestalt, and the internal...
Rabih Hammoud

Self-Care Practices to Deal With Overwhelming Emotions

As you may well know, anger as well as overwhelming emotions in general are a delicate matter to deal with. Before going into practices that help cope with anger and strong emotions in general, it’s important to understand why we feel them in the first place.
psychologytoday.com

Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety

Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
Lisa

Blame shifting in relationships.

Do you feel that your partner is constantly blaming you for everything including their bad behavior? Do you feel that no matter how hard you try there is always something lacking or something that you are responsible for not doing? Are fingers always being pointed in your direction because someone else won’t take responsibility for their actions?
psychologytoday.com

Trauma Reenactment in Our Intimate Relationships

Patterns of revictimization in a person’s romantic relationships may be based on unconsciously choosing partners that trigger attachment wounds. We tend to unconsciously gravitate to what feels comfortable, even if it’s toxic to our psychological health or emotional growth. When early attachment trauma is reenacted, it is often...
psychologytoday.com

Why Adult Children of Gray Divorce Have Mixed Feelings

Adult children of gray divorce who had toxic relationships with parents may have difficulty trusting and feel insecure, angry, anxious, and sad. Whether adult children of gray divorce had positive or negative attachment bonds with parents can affect their physical health in adulthood. Adult children of gray divorce can heal...
KATU.com

Dr. Nicole Tetreault: How to Deal with Perfectionism

Perfectionism- is it a blessing or a curse? Our guest, Neuroscientist Dr. Nicole Tetreault says it can be both depending on how your mind views it. For more information about Dr. Nicole Tetreault, you can visit her website here. You can also check out her book, " Insight into a Bright Mind."
The Independent

Kate ‘absolutely determined’ to change attitudes to early years development

The Princess of Wales has said she is “absolutely determined” to change attitudes to the development of children during the early years of their lives.Kate’s awareness-raising campaign, “highlighting the critical importance” of a person’s first five years in shaping their adult life, will be launched by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood this week.In an open letter released on Saturday evening, she urged people to think about how they make the world a “more supportive and loving place” for children.Kate wrote: “During our very early childhood, our brains develop at an amazing rate – faster than any other time...
Refinery29

Is Therapy-Speak Ruining Our Relationships?

Picture this. Your friend has been acting distant for a few weeks. You ask her if everything's okay. "I've treasured our season of friendship," she says calmly, a distant, bittersweet smile on her face, "but we're moving in different directions in life." @answeranxiety Here is how you break up with...
psychologytoday.com

Playing Favorites Gives a Narcissistic Co-Parent Control

A narcissistic co-parent plays the victim and invites the kids to take care of him or her. Using triangulation, a form of favoritism, the narcissistic co-parent manipulates the children and obtains emotional control of them. The narcissist idealizes and rewards the child who offers them total loyalty and turns their...
TheConversationAU

Secrecy, psychosis and difficult change: these lived experiences of mental illness will inspire a kaleidoscope of emotions

The introduction to Admissions states: There is no way to neatly summarise what Admissions is or what it contains. If we were to write shorthand case notes to hand it over to you as a reader, they would say… This is followed by a large paragraph of disjointed words, beginning with “Dolphins” and ending with “So many flipped moons”. Review: Admissions, edited by David Stavanger, Radhiah Chowdhury and Mohammad Awad (Upswell Press) Admissions is not an organised collection of stories, nor a thematic discourse or commentary on mental health. It is difficult to read if you are expecting a linear progression of...
Libby Shively McAvoy

Redefining Love After Divorce

We always bond together in times of importance. Unfortunately, we have lost two great men in our family this year- this past week we lost Stephen McAvoy who now watches over us from Heaven above.

